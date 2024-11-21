Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Expands NIL Brand with Armani Partnership
As Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe leads the teams relentless push for a spot in the College Football Playoff, his off-field moves are drawing nearly as much attention as his on-field heroics. The redshirt junior recently announced a new name, image, and likeness (NIL) partnership with Armani Beauty, further solidifying his growing status as one of college football's most marketable stars.
Milroe took to Instagram to share the announcement, unveiling a promotional video for Armani’s "Stronger With You Intensely" cologne. The campaign aligns with Milroe's image as a confident leader both on and off the field. "Confidence is more than just showing up," Milroe said in the video. "It's about staying ready. 'Stronger With You Intensely' keeps me grounded no matter the noise. Whether I'm on the field or just getting through the day, I know I've got that edge."
The collaboration with Armani Beauty adds to Milroe’s growing NIL portfolio, which already includes deals with Celsius, Panini America, and Improbable Media. Milroe becomes another premier face in NIL agency Postgame's Armani campaign, which featured over 250 student athletes including Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward. With these partnerships, Milroe’s valuation now stands at an impressive $2.3 million, making him the highest-valued player on Alabama’s roster and the seventh-highest in the nation.
Milroe’s off-field success mirrors his dominance on the gridiron. This season, he has continued to showcase the dual-threat capabilities that define his game, building on a breakout 2023 campaign where he accounted for 2,834 passing yards, 531 rushing yards, and 35 total touchdowns. With explosive speed, a strong arm, and poise under pressure, Milroe has led Alabama to the brink of a College Football Playoff berth.
The quarterback’s NFL prospects are just as intriguing as his NIL ventures. His elite athleticism, ability to extend plays, and penchant for delivering in clutch moments have already made him a player to watch at the next level. For Alabama, Milroe’s leadership epitomizes the program’s championship mentality. As the Crimson Tide eyes another postseason run, Milroe’s star power—whether as a quarterback or a brand ambassador—continues to shine.