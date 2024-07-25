Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Reveals Top Thing Learned from Nick Saban
The 2024 college football season will see the Alabama Crimson Tide enter a brand new era of football. Gone is legendary head coach Nick Saban and in to replace him is new head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Saban has gone down as one of the top college football head coaches of all-time. Each and every year, the Saban-led Alabama was a top-tier National Championship contender. It will be interesting to see what the team looks like in its first year in 17 years without Saban.
Throughout his career, Saban coached many talented Crimson Tide players. One of his most recent talents was quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Heading into the 2024 season, Milroe is widely viewed as a Heisman Trophy candidate. He is expected to have a big-time year and lead Alabama to the College Football Playoff.
Losing Saban as his head coach will start a new chapter of his football career, but he spoke out about the most important thing that he learned from the future Hall of Fame coach.
“There’s so many things I learned from Coach Saban and it’s hard to narrow down one, but if I was to choose one, I say trust the process. Every process is different when it comes to just trusting your journey. And as a guy that came in from Texas, and being acclimated to the new environment in Alabama, and how you push every single day to accomplish any goal that you want to achieve, there’s adversity that comes along the process."
He continued on, talking about how to push through adversity.
“There are times of self doubt, there’s times where you have to push through hard circumstances and throughout that time, never waiver from that. And it comes from a leader in coach Saban, pushing each and every day to be the best you, that’s very important. Just kind of go 1-0 each and every day, and just trying to attack the day at hand and it’s all about trusting the process.”
That is great advice from Saban. Regardless of the adversity, keep on pushing and keep on trusting yourself and your journey.
So far, that has been working for Milroe. He has worked his way to good success on the field, and a lot of success off of it as well.
During the 2023 season for Alabama, Milroe completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns, an six interceptions. He also picked up 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
Off of the field, Milroe has been ranked the No. 5 overall NIL athlete in the nation by On3. He is also ranked as the No. 4 NIL athlete when it comes to specifically college football. He has been given an NIL valuation of $1.7 million.
It will be interesting to see what the 2024 college football season has in store for Milroe and Alabama. If he can play up to his full potential and lead a big run, the NFL could come calling.