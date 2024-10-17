Alabama Quarterback Milroe Signs Exclusive NIL Trading Card Deal
After the upset of the season thus far versus Vanderbilt, Alabama got back into the win column over the weekend - in an instant classic versus South Carolina - and now their quarterback is adding a major NIL deal to his diverse portfolio. Jalen Milroe joins Panini America's star-studded roster of college football players with an exclusive NIL trading card partnership.
The junior quarterback - who has thrown for for nearly 1,500 yards and accounted for 23 total touchdowns - will now be featured across Panini’s collegiate products, including their Instant Card platform, which celebrates the top players and performances each week of the college football season.
“Growing up as a kid you always dream of having your own trading card, I’m excited to partner with Panini to have my own trading cards and be a part of a company that has so many popular trading card brands with college football fans," Milroe said.
Milroe joins Panini's roster of college football stars with exclusive partnerships including Texas quarterback duo Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, Ohio State's Julian Sayin and USC's Zachariah Branch.
“Jalen is one of the premiere players in college football and is another outstanding addition to our family of athletes,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini America. “He will be a great partner for us as we continue to grow our Panini College platform and product offerings.”
Panini recently launched Panini College - a NIL platform that allows all athletes at partner schools to have their own trading card - that currently includes football and volleyball athletes at Ohio State University, the University of Nebraska and the University of Texas, with more coming soon.
Milroe and No. 7 Alabama next visit Tennessee on Saturday at 3:30PM ET on ABC.