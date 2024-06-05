Alabama Quarterback Shares Honest Thoughts About NIL
The Alabama Crimson Tide have gone through major changes during the college football offseason. Nick Saban opted to retire from his head coaching position and goes down as one of, if not the best, college football head coach of all-time.
To replace him, the Crimson Tide went out and hired former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer. He is fresh off of leading the Huskies to the National Championship last season, where they unfortunately lost to Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.
While a new era is beginning for Alabama football, there are a lot of reasons to be excited. The future is still very bright in Tuscaloosa.
One reason for excitement about the future is the big quarterback move that the Crimson Tide were able to make. They were able to flip former SMU commit Keelon Russell to commit to Alabama.
Russell, a four-star quarterback from Duncanville, Texas, provides potential to be a long-term starter for the Crimson Tide. He is currently rated the No. 8 quarterback in the country by On3.
During an interview with On3, Russell spoke out about his thoughts on NIL and what his goals are for the future with Alabama.
“I’m an honest believer that money is a thing as we go through this process, but the money that is talked about getting when you’re on campus is the front-end money. I’m a firm believer that you’re going to get millions of dollars on the backend. I believe you may start off at $400,000 one year and you may end up at $800,000. It doesn’t really concern me because you got processes – the thing for me is getting to the next level."
He continued on talking about how the NFL is his ultimate goal and that he is focused on getting a professional contract rather than top-notch college money.
“The NFL is where I want to be. I know the NFL is going to give the right amount for me. It doesn’t matter where I’m at.”
Many young prospects have been saying similar things. LSU Tigers quarterback commit and No. 1 national recruit Bryce Underwood has echoed similar feelings.
More importantly for Russell, he wants to win and win big. In order to get to the NFL, college success is needed on the field. He is focused on helping recruit as much talent as he can to Alabama.
The Crimson Tide certainly seem to have found a quarterback that could be the answer for the future. DeBoer and company did a great job getting him to flip from SMU. Now, it'll be interesting to see if he can live up to the hype.
Assuming he does play up to his full potential, an NFL contract could very well be waiting for him. That is the ultimate goal for Russell.