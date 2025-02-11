Alabama Wide Receiver Signs Glamorous NIL Deal in Birthday Celebration
Alabama Crimson Tide freshman Ryan Williams has signed an NIL deal with Sally Hansen, a nail polish brand making their way into the sports scene.
Williams made his collegiate debut with the Crimson Tide, breaking out as one of the SEC's best wide receivers during the 2024-25 campaign. He embodies self-confidence on and off the field, and is taking that one step further with his latest NIL endorsement announced on his 18th birthday.
There could not be a more fitting deal for Williams than with Sally Hansen.
The top-tier athlete nicknamed "Hollywood" has been letting his little sister paint his nails since high school.
In an interview with Marty Smith of ESPN, Williams revealed the polish makes him stand out and show off just how confident he really is.
At times throughout the season, Williams would color-coordinate his polish for the occasion, adding another layer to his grit and dedication for the game.
Sally Hansen has been in business with big-time athletes before.
Prior to Williams, the nail polish brand backed the incredible talent of current NBA rookie Jared McCain. who also made headlines for painting his nails.
McCain and Williams have never been shy about their decisions and continue to make a name for themselves in their chosen fields.
Williams has proven to be a high-performing wide receiver, and college fans from all over the country are very aware of his lethal talent. At the end of the 2024 campaign, Williams was ranked No. 11 in the SEC for receiving yards. His freshman year made an impact on Alabama, and he appears to have no intention of slowing down.
Williams' brand value is just set to increase from here on out, making a notable impact on the NIL industry.
His freshman year was etched in history after his incredibly athletic performance against the Georgia Bulldogs. That caught the attention of big businesses, professional athletes and fans alike.
According to On3, Williams is currently valued at $2.3 million.
Along with Sally Hansen, he has deals with NXTRND (a football equipment company), Fortnite and EA Sports College Football 25. These endorsements along with the incredible media attention that he gained will surely carry him on through his entire career.
Williams' newest deal will not be the last one the breakout star signs.
His confidence, skill and talent will keep him in the spotlight of college football during his tenure.