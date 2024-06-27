Alabama's NIL Star Freshman WR Gets Huge NFL Comparison
The Alabama Crimson Tide are excited to welcome a fresh group of freshman heading into the 2024 college football season. One of those freshman is standout wide receiver Ryan Williams.
Williams was one of the key commitments in the class and is expected to be able to make an impact right off the bat. He was heavily recruited by many different schools, but landed on Alabama.
Hailing from in-state Saraland High School, the five-star wideout is hoping to develop into an NFL receiver. The Crimson Tide have had a lot of success with churning out receivers who move on to playing on Sundays.
Not only has Williams shown off an impressive skill-set on the field, he's also finding major success off of the gridiron.
Already, he has an NIL valuation of $601,000.
That number places him just outside the Top 100 ranked NIL valuations in all of college sports.
Looking at his game on the field, Williams is being compared to an intriguing current NFL wide receiver by On3. Jameson Williams, who also played his college career at Alabama, is the player that he's being compared to.
"Ryan Williams' explosive athleticism, ability to stretch the field and Jameson Williams. Ryan Williams was more productive and established as an after the catch threat than Jameson Williams at the same stage."
Under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, Alabama is going to have a very high-powered offense. He ran one of the most entertaining offenses in the nation last year with the Washington Huskies.
Williams is going to fit into that scheme perfectly.
With his ability to make plays down the field, as well as catching short passes and use his playmaking ability to run after the catch, he's going to be a player to watch.
As he continues to develop as a player, he will continue growing as a potentially high-profile NIL athlete. Williams has legitimate NFL potential and if he can back up that potential on the field, the sky is the limit for him.
Expect to see the elite freshman wide receiver turn heads early.
He is one of the best wide receiver recruits that the nation has seen in recent years and is ready to turn his dreams into reality at Alabama.