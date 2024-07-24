American Athletic Conference 'Strongly Considering' NIL Floor for Each Member
NIL changes are on the horizon around college sports, especially in the American Athletic Conference. According to Eric Prisbell of On3, the conference is considering making a move that could be the future of college athletics.
The conference is reportedly looking to set an NIL floor, which is essentially a salary cap that requires schools to spend a certain amount in NIL.
“I do think it’s important that we set a floor, so all our institutions are investing at a minimum level – it’s important just to create more competitive balance,” AAC Commissioner Tim Pernetti told On3 on Tuesday.
There have been some questions about whether conferences would do this in the near future, but none have done so just yet. While, in theory, it makes sense, there are multiple questions that get posed with doing so.
For example, if the AAC decided to do this, what would happen to a conference like the Sun Belt? The AAC would essentially be hurting other conferences in a big way.
If a player has an offer to play football at Tulane and they can offer them more money due to the NIL floor, why would they go to a place like Troy? It's an interesting question and one that likely can't be answered without the help of the NCAA and a legal team.
At the end of the day, the AAC has to look out for themselves. If they want to get ahead of the curb by doing so, then so be it. They've earned the right to make moves in the NIL landscape, as it'd make their conference even better than it already is.
One of the most competitive mid-major conferences in college sports, the goal is to continue growing in the next few years.
“To be part of this conference, we expect you to invest at a minimum level,” Pernetti said. “Understanding what coaches need to have access to with NIL and on campus to invest, will give us a steer on maybe what the right floor is. But that’s the conversation we’re going to spend our time on.”
Being competitive is the goal for every conference, and implementing an NIL floor would only help with that. It'd make every school have to try to compete at the highest level, which should be the goal for each program, too.
There's a lot that's going to happen in the NIL landscape, and amid all of the confusion, this could bring some positives in a difficult time.