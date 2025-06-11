Anonymous ACC coach reveals college football program that is 'lagging' in NIL
NC State entered last season as a popular dark horse pick in the ACC, but failed to meet the lofty expectations.
After a 9-4 season in 2023, the Wolfpack lost three of their final four games last season, including a loss to East Carolina in the Military Bowl. NC State finished 6-7 overall, finishing tied for 10th in the ACC with a 3-5 conference record.
One anonymous ACC coach shared his thoughts on why NC State may never be able to become a true national title threat. In an exclusive with Athlon Sports, they shed light on the program's lagging effort in NIL spending, putting head coach Dave Doeren at a disadvantage.
"Right now, it's easier to justify them being in that eight-win range," the anonymous coach said. "Because they're lagging in NIL. The expectations and reality are pretty far off in that regard."
Doeren has served as the head coach of the Wolfpack since 2013, compiling an 87-65 overall record in that time span. The Wolfpack has made five consecutive bowl appearances, but has not won a bowl game since 2017. The program has also finished in the AP Top 25 in three different seasons under Doeren.
Other coaches shared similar sentiments about the Wolfpack, praising the talent on the roster but raising concerns about the program competing with the league's top teams.
"There's always talent on these rosters, and it's always a step behind the top programs in the league," another anonymous coach said.
"Dave (Doeren) has done a great job adjusting and rebuilding the roster over the years," another anonymous ACC coach said. "The issue has always been how NC State is perceived. They'll have really strong seasons with breakout guys, and then they always fail to take that next, bigger step."
The expectations remain high for NC State next season. Quarterback CJ Bailey returns after a breakout freshman season, where he passed for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns, adding another five scores on the ground. He is expected to take a big step forward under new offensive coordinator Kurt Roper.
NC State will kickoff the 2025 season with a rematch against East Carolina, who beat the Wolfpack in their bowl game. Kickoff is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. CT on ACC Network.