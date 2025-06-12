Anonymous SEC Coach Reveals The Most 'Effectively Run' Team In College Football
The expectations ahead of Steve Sarkisian's fifth season at Texas couldn't be any higher. Next season will mark the beginning of the Arch Manning era, in which the sophomore is already the projected favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
The Longhorns have made back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, winning their first two CFP games in program history last season. Their run ended with a disappointing loss to Ohio State in the CFP semifinals.
There's no question that Texas has adjusted well to the new NIL era of the sport. This sentiment was echoed by anonymous head coaches who spoke with Athlon Sports ahead of the 2025 college football season.
"This program is one of the most effectively run in terms of personnel, NIL, and the new era of the sport," an anonymous SEC coach said.
Another coach mentioned how Texas is professionalizing better than most other programs, while highlighting the potential of the program if Manning lives up to the hype in his first season as a full-time starter.
"If Manning blows up and goes to the league next year, this is still the program to chase," an anonymous coach said. "They're professionalizing in a way other programs aren't."
The on-field success has transferred to the recruiting trail as the Longhorns signed the nation's No. 1 recruiting class. The class was headlined by five-star safety Jonah Williams and defensive tackle Justus Terry. According to On3, the Longhorns' 2025 recruiting class had an NIL value of almost $200K, which was the second-highest valuation in the SEC.
Texas will kick off the season against Ohio State in one of the most-anticipated games of the year. Kickoff is scheduled for Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. CT on FOX. It will also be the host site for ESPN's College GameDay as Lee Corso makes his final appearance on the flagship show.