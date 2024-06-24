Arch Manning Still Not In College Football 25 Video Game
For sports fans, there might not be a more highly anticipated video game release than EA Sports College Football 25.
Launching on July 19, the upcoming game has been waited on for more than a decade after Name, Image, and Likeness became a main reason why this series could no longer be released. But with the NIL rules being overturned, active players are able to be featured in this game and get paid in return.
Previously, NIL on SI discussed how many more players have opted into the upcoming video game.
EA Sports' initial goal was the have 85-man rosters for all 134 of the FBS teams, but with more than 14,000 student-athletes allowing themselves to be featured in College Football 25, they have surpassed that mark by a huge surplus.
Some of the incentive comes from $600 and a copy of the video game being given to every player who opted in, while also being part of a game that is expected to be a huge hit among sports fans.
But, there is a notable player who continues to stay opted out.
That is Texas' star quarterback Arch Manning.
As a namesake to the legendary football family that the Manning's are, it should come as no surprise he would generate a following as there are major expectations placed upon him to live up to the legacy that his grandfather, Archie, and uncles, Peyton and Eli, had during their careers.
Despite not even being the starting quarterback for Texas, that hasn't stopped the younger Manning's value from being realized by many brands across the country.
In fact, he is third on the On3 Top 100 NIL valuations, sitting behind only Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and social media megastar Livvy Dunne.
What's the reason behind him not being in the video game, though?
It was previously reported he didn't want to be featured in this EA Sports series until he became the No. 1 guy at Texas. He wants to focus on playing football on the field instead of being part of something virtually.
Whether or not fans agree and like that answer is irrelevant.
Clearly Manning thinks this is best for himself and his career, so even after thousands of players have opted in, the superstar quarterback will not be part of it.
Once current Longhorns starter Quinn Ewers graduates after this season, it's expected that Manning will take over that role.
Then, he will likely opt into future iterations of this video game.