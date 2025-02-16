Are Georgia, Alabama’s NIL Tax Shields Constitutional? Probably.
This month, state legislators in Georgia and Alabama introduced bills that shield student-athletes from paying state income tax on Name, Image, and Likeness-related earnings. Sports fans and college athletic administrators in these jurisdictions have been quick to applaud the tax reform that would benefit the recruitment efforts of their in-state teams.
While athletic departments at the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, the University of Alabama, Auburn, and many others cheer, some residents of the two states have expressed disappointment in the proposals, calling them discriminatory, placing athletes in a privileged class above the everyday tax-paying citizen.
The tax shields presented by Georgia and Alabama would give student-athletes an advantage over their non-athlete peers at school and anyone else earning income within the state. While it is not unusual for athletes to receive preferential treatment on campus, the risk of unconstitutionality arises when the government enshrines disparate treatment into law.
Since the implementation of NIL in 2021, some student-athletes have made fortunes through endorsement deals, licensing opportunities, and highly contentious NIL collective-driven pay-for-play contracts. At the highest end, the compensation is immense — this offseason, the University of Miami poached University of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck with a reported NIL compensation package of $4,000,000.
Unlike Georgia, Florida does not impose a state income tax on its citizens. Even if Georgia had matched the Miami offer, Beck would have had to pay a 5.49% state income tax on his NIL compensation, reducing his net take-home earnings by $219,600.
Beck’s decision to transfer has not been directly attributed to tax implications. Instead, factors such as his ability to be a starter from day one, the immense NIL compensation, and the proximity to his girlfriend have played more significant roles. That said, Beck will undoubtedly feel the impacts of eliminating state income tax in his new home state.
The Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment ensures that citizens of the United States are not arbitrarily discriminated against by their respective states. The amendment, born out of the aftermath of the Civil War, prohibits state governments from enacting laws that treat people differently based on race, religion, national origin, or other protected categories.
Ironically, not every classification of person is afforded the same level of constitutional protection. Courts apply three levels of judicial review to determine the constitutionality of discriminatory laws. The highest level, strict scrutiny, applies to laws that discriminate based on race or national origin. Intermediate scrutiny is used for laws that classify individuals based on sex.
Discrimination based on employment or economic status — such as only exempting student-athletes from state taxes — is reviewed under the lowest threshold: rational basis review. With this standard, a law will be upheld as constitutional if: 1) The law seeks to advance a legitimate state interest, and 2) The law is rationally related to advancing that interest.
If both conditions are satisfied, the law will be upheld.
A legitimate state interest is any objective that promotes the state’s general welfare, economy, or public policy. Courts have found legitimate interests in economic development, job creation, revenue generation, and public welfare initiatives. This is not a hard threshold to meet, states only need to demonstrate that the law advances some clear economic or policy goal.
All of the current messaging from the lawmakers who have sponsored the bills has indicated recruiting as the impetus of the tax-shield. Alabama state senator Joe Lovoorn explained, “As NIL continues to change the landscape of college sports, the state must work to foster an environment that helps our schools land America’s top recruits. Exempting NIL earnings from state income tax gives Alabama a competitive edge, leading to more students receiving a quality education here and more championships coming home to Alabama.”
Lovoorn’s justification of recruiting and championships may not be persuasive to the court in proving a legitimate interest. Recruiting advantages primarily benefit individual universities, rather than the broader public. The government must tie the law to a wider-reaching interest beyond Lovoorn’s proposed impacts of improving the in-state universities’ ability to win games.
All hope is not lost for supporters of these bills. Strong athletic programs can increase the local sports tourism economy, facilitating fan spending and job creation in college towns. Athletic success also drives prospective student applications to universities, providing increased prestige, enrollment, and even higher tuition costs within the state. Leaning into the explanation of the far-reaching benefits of a NIL tax shield is essential for lawmakers to emphasize.
Courts will find a law rationally related if there is a plausible connection between the policy and the stated goal. This does not require quantitative proof or direct causation; often, the only requirement is that a legislature has a reasonable basis for believing the law will achieve its intended effect. Courts are unlikely to intervene unless those challenging the law can show that the link between NIL tax breaks and economic benefits is entirely speculative.
It is still plausible that the law’s rationality could be questioned if opponents demonstrate that the connection between NIL tax breaks and sport tourism revenue is too indirect to satisfy even the low bar of rational basis review.
A tax exemption is a significant financial incentive for someone like Carson Beck, who stands to make millions of dollars in NIL. However, even at the Power 4 level, most football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball players make much less than Beck.
According to NCAA disclosure data, the average Power 4 football athlete earned $63,592 in NIL compensation throughout the 2024 calendar year. For athletes making $100,000 or less annually, the tax burden could be seen as nominal and non-important to recruiting.
When factors like playing time, program fit, academic prestige, development, and facilities are also considered in recruiting decisions, the benefit of a few thousand dollars annually in tax savings may not be persuasive enough to claim a substantial recruiting advantage that justifies broader economic benefits to the state.
With that said, the athletes who command the highest NIL paychecks have the most to gain or lose from the tax breaks. The athletes most impacted by state income tax rates are, in theory, the same athletes who will make the most tangible impacts on the field. This is who the bill intends to lure to the state and who lawmakers can point to for being the driving force behind the economic benefits.
Given the broad deference courts grant states in economic policymaking, Georgia and Alabama’s NIL tax shields would likely survive a constitutional challenge. The laws will probably withstand scrutiny as long as legislators can articulate that the tax-breaks present a plausible recruiting advantage for their in-state institutions.
Non-athlete influencers across Georgia and Alabama campuses are already upset at the unequal benefits athletes would receive under the newly introduced legislation. If these bills ultimately become law, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some constitutionality challenges appear in federal court. While making a successful Equal Protection claim under rational review is challenging for anyone who wants to oppose the tax-shield, it isn’t impossible.