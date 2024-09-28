Arizona State Basketball Using Creative NIL Opportunity with Exhibition Game
In the era of Name, Image, and Likeness, schools are having to get creative with how they go about fundraising for their programs in order to stay competitive with other schools.
That's exactly what the Arizona State men's basketball program is doing by attempting to take advantage of an October exhibition game against the Duke Blue Devils. Head coach Bobby Hurley, who was a legend in his playing career at Duke, is bringing his team to the place where he made a name for himself at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC for a scrimmage.
Sun Devils fans who want to attend the game can purchase a package through the Sun Angel Collective which starts at $7,500 and ranges all the way up to $25,000. The packages include obviously tickets to the game but also travel and hotel expenses and other special insider perks.
The ultimate insider experience with the team is available which would cost $25,000, including a film session with Hurley. There is also a package available for $20,000 for just one guest that includes a private golf foursome with Hurley along with the film session. Even more creatively, ASU is offering a package that is tailored to a Durham-based Duke couple which will include time spent with Hurley, who is one of the best players to play under former Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski. The $11,000 package includes entry to a special event involving both Hurley and Krzyzewski.
While the numbers are obviously huge, Arizona State donors who the packages are being advertised to are likely probably already cutting huge checks to the school, and this is an opportunity to benefit the program directly as well as get a one-of-a-kind experience that any Sun Devils fan would be absolutely thrilled to have.
Hurley has been in Tempe since the 2015-16 season and has brought the program to the NCAA Tournament three times, though they have yet to win a game, losing a heartbreaker by 2 to No. 6 seed TCU as a No. 11 seed two years ago. After missing the big dance last season, Hurley will look to right the ship again in 2024-25.