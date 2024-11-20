Name Image Likeness

Arizona State Star Running Back Launches NIL Hamburger

Cam Skattebo's "Skatteburger” to support the Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Michael Ehrlich

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) celebrates during the final seconds of a 35-31 win against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountain America Stadium on Oct. 5, 2024.
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) celebrates during the final seconds of a 35-31 win against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountain America Stadium on Oct. 5, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fresh off an upset win against No. 16 Kansas State, now-No. 21 ranked Arizona State's star running back Cam Skattebo has a delicious new NIL partnership that supports the local community. The senior who topped the 1,000 rushing mark against the Wildcats is collaborating with sports bar and restaurant chain Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to create his own menu item.

The new “Skatteburger” - a hamburger topped with pico de gallo, roasted jalapeños, bacon, chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and Tajin avocado - will provide a percentage of sales to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

"Cam is really excited about it,” Jenna Dietz, marketing manager for Square One Concepts - who owns the chain that is a NIL corporate partner of Arizona State - told AZCentral. “He actually got with our chef and created it himself, so this is the burger that he would eat if he could make a burger. And this one is it.”

The “Skatteburger” is available at every Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers location in Arizona except in Tucson, home of their rival the Wildcats.

Earlier this season, the chain unveiled a QB10 Wrap in honor of Sun Devils' quarterback Sam Leavitt and a season ago, they launched the “O-line Burger” that includes two grilled cheese sandwiches for buns, a giant burger, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

A Doak Walker Award semifinalist, Skattebo counts EA Sports, ONIT Athlete, Lifted Trucks and Campus Ink's NIL Store as NIL brand partners.

Skattebo and the 8-2 Sun Devils next host No. 14 BYU for homecoming on November 23.

Published
Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

Home/NIL News