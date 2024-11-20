Arizona State Star Running Back Launches NIL Hamburger
Fresh off an upset win against No. 16 Kansas State, now-No. 21 ranked Arizona State's star running back Cam Skattebo has a delicious new NIL partnership that supports the local community. The senior who topped the 1,000 rushing mark against the Wildcats is collaborating with sports bar and restaurant chain Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to create his own menu item.
The new “Skatteburger” - a hamburger topped with pico de gallo, roasted jalapeños, bacon, chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and Tajin avocado - will provide a percentage of sales to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
"Cam is really excited about it,” Jenna Dietz, marketing manager for Square One Concepts - who owns the chain that is a NIL corporate partner of Arizona State - told AZCentral. “He actually got with our chef and created it himself, so this is the burger that he would eat if he could make a burger. And this one is it.”
The “Skatteburger” is available at every Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers location in Arizona except in Tucson, home of their rival the Wildcats.
Earlier this season, the chain unveiled a QB10 Wrap in honor of Sun Devils' quarterback Sam Leavitt and a season ago, they launched the “O-line Burger” that includes two grilled cheese sandwiches for buns, a giant burger, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
A Doak Walker Award semifinalist, Skattebo counts EA Sports, ONIT Athlete, Lifted Trucks and Campus Ink's NIL Store as NIL brand partners.
Skattebo and the 8-2 Sun Devils next host No. 14 BYU for homecoming on November 23.