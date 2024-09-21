Arizona State Sun Devils Freshman Football Player Lands Local NIL Deal
The Arizona State Sun Devils are off to a stellar start in the 2024 college football season. Since winning eight games in the 2021 campaign under Herm Edwards, things have been a struggle for the program.
They won three games in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023 under Edwards, Shaun Aguano and now Kenny Dillingham. But, the 2024 campaign has gotten off to a flying start as they have already matched their win totals from the last two seasons.
The Sun Devils are 3-0, picking up wins over Wyoming, Mississippi State and Texas State. A big reason for their success has been freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt.
“It’s electric right now,” Leavitt said, via Elliott Polakoff of AZ Family. “To be able to do it with my guys, the coaching staff that I’ve grinded with for the last eight months it’s pretty special. And we’re going to keep going from here.”
A transfer from Michigan State who appeared in only four games last season, he has done well at the start of his Arizona State career.
Leavitt has completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 573 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He has been very productive with his legs, gaining 155 yards on 30 carries with three more scores.
With the team playing well, NIL opportunities are beginning to flow in for the players. The emerging freshman is taking full advantage, as it was announced he has landed his first local deal.
As shared by AZ Family, Leavitt has partnered with Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers with one of their items on the menu being named in his honor.
The Sam Leavitt QB 10 wrap includes your choice of chicken, either Nashville hot or grilled, romaine lettuce, ranch, shredded cheese, buffalo sauce and fresh tomato all on a soft tortilla.
“It’s really cool to associate my name with something. People get to go in the store and order it. Kids that idolize me, I get to make an impact on their lives just being able to associate my name with something and have my name on the board,” he said.
10 percent of the proceeds from sales of the Sam Leavitt QB 10 wrap will go to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital and at least $2,500 will be contributed.
Along with the NIL deal from Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, the young Sun Devils standout has a deal with Jones Ford Verde Valley with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and running back Raleek Brown.