Arizona State Sun Devils Star Agrees To New NIL Deal To Remain With Program
Too often in the era of Name, Image, and Likeness in college football, teams that are not necessarily considered to be the cream of the crop have to replace their best players when they choose to enter the transfer portal in search of a huge offer.
We've seen it time and time again when a player either at a lower-tier Power Four program or a Group of Five school has a special season and winds up stepping up to a new team through the portal amidst reports of a ridiculous number thrown at them that they couldn't refuse.
But Arizona State Sun Devils fans can rejoice on the heels of their special season in their first year in the Big 12 because their quarterback isn't going anywhere.
Sun Devils gunslinger Sam Leavitt announced via social media despite speculation he could parlay his performance in the Peach Bowl against the Texas Longhorns into an offer, he would instead be returning to ASU. Leavitt tagged Arizona State's Sun Angel collective in his post, confirming he had agreed to a new deal which will keep him in Tempe.
According to subsequent reporting after Leavitt broke the news from Pete Nakos of On3, Leavitt - who the site gives a $3 million valuation - took less money to stay with the Sun Devils than he could have received if he chose to enter the transfer portal and field offers from programs.
“I want to have a statue here and make Arizona State something that it’s never been before,” Leavitt said via Nakos.
Leavitt, who has originally committed out of high school to play for the Michigan State Spartans, entered the portal and arrived to Arizona State ahead of the 2024 season and was able to win the starting job as a redshirt freshman.
Leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title in their first season in the conference, Leavitt had a massive year both through the air and on the ground including a near upset of the Longhorns and a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinal.
He completed nearly 62% of his passing attempts while throwing for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Leavitt added another 443 yards and five more touchdowns with his legs, establishing himself as one of the better dual threat quarterbacks in all of college football.
Hearing a player agreeing to a new deal in order to stay with their program is certainly a bit jarring, but it's the reality of the NIL era. For Arizona State fans, they will be absolutely ecstatic to have their quarterback returning.