Arizona State Sun Devils Superstar Running Back Reveals New NIL Deal on Social Media
The Arizona State Sun Devils were arguably the biggest surprise in college football during the 2024 season.
Coming off a 3-9 campaign, not much was expected in Year 2 under head coach Kenny Dillingham. But, he and his players had other things planned, as they unexpectedly burst onto the scene.
The Sun Devils went on to win 11 games, taking home the Big 12 championship and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. They had a memorable game against the Texas Longhorns when their comeback bid fell just short in overtime to lose the Peach Bowl, 39-31.
A major reason Arizona State climbed back into that contest, and had so much success throughout the regular season, was star running back Cam Skattebo.
The Sacramento State transfer was amongst the most productive players in the nation in 2024. He led the conference with 293 carries and 1,711 rushing yards. He scored 21 touchdowns on the ground and was just as difficult to contain as a pass catcher with 45 receptions for 605 yards and three more scores.
He was a one-man wrecking crew for the Sun Devils offense.
That production led to him finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Given how much success he had on the field, it should come as no surprise that he is finding success off of it with name, image and likeness deals.
Recently, the talented tailback revealed his newest off-field venture, sharing a post on his Instagram account about a new partnership with Logitech G, a company known for its gaming accessories.
"Shoutout to my team Logitech G for getting me right before the draft! #keepplaying,” he captioned the post, which features a video of him unboxing an A50GX gaming headset and showcasing the gaming setup that he has.
Logitech G is the latest company to work with the Arizona State standout, as his Instagram also features a post with Raising Canes.
In the fall, he also had a food item named in his honor at the chain Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers called the "Skatteburger."
Even more endorsements and deals should be coming his way in the future as he prepares for the next step in his football career.
Skattebo is hoping to hear his name called once the draft rolls around in April, as he would help plenty of teams with his dual-threat ability out of the backfield.