Arizona Wildcats Women’s Basketball Pair Taking Part in New NIL Video Series
The Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball team has experienced quite a turnaround under head coach Adia Barnes. After winning only 20 games in her first two seasons combined, the team has recorded at least 18 victories in all six seasons since.
They are currently riding a four-year stretch of not only advancing to the Women’s NCAA Tournament but winning at least one game during March Madness as well.
The Wildcats are hoping that more success will come in the future thanks to their dynamic duo of Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams.
As freshmen on last year’s team, they averaged 7.7 and 9.5 points per game and are expected to see expanded roles in the 2024-25 campaign. Their chemistry on the court is quite impressive, and it is easy to believe when seeing how they interact off the court.
They are best friends, spending a lot of time hanging out together and laughing. When they are having conversations, they can sometimes finish each other’s thoughts and sentences, as their cohesion is through the roof.
That relationship has not only helped them perform on the court, but cash in off of it with some NIL deals.
As shared by PJ Brown of Tuscon.com, the dynamic duo has been taking part in a series of videos for Overtime, “a network of sport-specific social media accounts targeting sports fans on Instagram. In the spots, which are co-branded as a "partnership with Chase Bank," the pair ask each other various questions related to basketball and beyond.”
It is one of several NIL deals that both of them have, as more offers will continue pouring in as long as they keep up the great play on the hardwood.
Of course, this one with Overtime, and seemingly Chase Bank as well, is unique because they are going it together. Cunningham spoke about how easy this one was because it is just something they do regularly without being compensated.
“It was the easiest,” Cunningham said of the deal with Overtime compared to other companies. “Because it was what we would do anyway — just sit there and talk to each other.”
During the videos, sometimes highlights of them are being played as they sit across from each other and just talk. How many of these videos will be released is anyone’s guess, as Williams shared they, “filmed them all in one day, for a couple of hours and they post them throughout each month.”
To this point, at least 10 videos have been shared on Instagram and there will likely be more on the way throughout the college basketball season.
Topics are wide-ranging. Cunningham asked Williams how it felt to play in front of LeBron James in one video, but they have some more serious topics such as what each of them is saving money for in the future.