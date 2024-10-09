Arkansas Athletics Director Yurachek Shares Good News on Court Logo Campaign
The Arkansas Razorbacks are making a change to their basketball arena, and it is one that will be extremely popular with the fans.
Last week, Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek announced an NIL campaign where a donor pledged $500k to their Edge collective, and Yurachek told fans via his social media that if they could match the $500k before October 7, the logo at the center court of Bud Walton Arena would be changed to the supremely popular vintage 'Slobbering Hog' logo.
On Wednesday, Yurachek tweeted that thanks to a large late donation along with a benefit concert in Fayetteville from country star Justin Moore, along with large numbers of ordinary Arkansas fans contributing, and the collective reached its goal. He provided a picture of the brand-new court, and it's safe to say fans will be hugely supportive:
The Slobbering Hog logo was replaced by the current official Razorbacks logo on the basketball court in 2008. Fans have been begging the school to bring it back pretty much ever since then, and with the court already needing to be resurfaced, Yurachek took the opportunity to be able to raise some money for the collective and make fans feel involved at the same time.
The official account for the basketball team shared a time-lapse video as well of the process of sanding down the old logo, completely resurfacing the court, and adding back the iconic Slobbering Hog:
As Arkansas gets ready for a new basketball season now under former Kentucky head coach John Calipari, NIL backing is going to be as important as ever for the program. Calipari has already begun utilizing the portal to fill in talent that departed with now USC head coach Eric Musselman, but in order to field competitive teams in the future in an SEC that is growing stronger on the court by the day, Arkansas will be relying on their Edge collective.
The Razorbacks will get their season started on November 6 when they host Lipscomb in what will be the new debut of the Slobbering Hog court at Bud Walton Arena.