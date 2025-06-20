John Calipari didn't hide his feelings about tampering, NIL issues in college basketball
The NCAA vs. House settlement was finally resolved with a $2.8 billion order for backpay in a major shift.
As such, it has sparked quite a debate about the world of NIL and the transfer portal. This year, more than ever, players entered the portal and aimed for a larger NIL payday at other programs, especially for some of the game's top stars.
Moreover, we saw players transfer for the third, fourth or even fifth time in a stunning turn of events that shows how saturated the portal is in the current landscape.
Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball head coach John Calipari spoke about this matter during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He addressed the issue of players transferring multiple times during their career, creating an unstable environment in the sport.
“They should be able to go once, maybe twice, without penalty because the coach lied," Calipari said. "Told them you’re shooting every ball, I’m gonna play you this way, and he didn’t tell them the truth. Then, they should be able to leave. But four times, that means the first sign of trouble, I’m out... If you’re a parent, wouldn’t you tell your son you’re fighting this out? No, you’re staying, you’re going to do it."
To Calipari's point, transferring three or four times makes it hard for a number of reasons. First, there is no consistency in the staff or the program, and on top of that, it makes it very difficult academically to line up credits and work towards graduating.
Calipari also discussed the case of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. The Commodores star could not enter the portal as he awaited a decision from the NCAA, and it turned out he was tampered with, and some big NIL packages were thrown his way.
“But if we get that in order, I think the NIL stuff would be fine because right now, you’ve got the quarterback from Vanderbilt … that’s tampering,” Calipari said. “Put your name in the portal, $4.5 million. We have to get away from that more than the NIL.”
Calipari led Arkansas to an appearance in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament last season. The Razorbacks finished 22-14 (8-10 SEC), making their fourth consecutive appearance in the Sweet 16.
The Razorbacks were ranked No. 11 in On3's Way-Too-Early top 25, making them one of the favorites in the SEC. DJ Wagner and Karter Knox return next season, while the Razorbacks added former Florida State star Malique Ewin through the portal.