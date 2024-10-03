Arkansas Razorbacks AD Has Tempting Opportunity For Fans to Give NIL Money
Arkansas Razorbacks Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek has always tried to place his department at the forefront of Name, Image, and Likeness sphere.
Between their 'Edge' NIL collective, success out of the transfer portal on the basketball court, and big money donors to the school such as Walmart and Tyson, the Razorbacks have as many advantages as anyone in this current era that college sports have found themselves in. Now, with a pledged match of up to $500k from a donor, Yurachek has a fun idea for Hogs fans to incentivize them to match.
Yurachek put on his social media account on Wednesday night that if fans can raise their end of the $500,000 to make it $1 million to the Edge collective before 5:00 p.m. on October 7, the logo at center court of the basketball facility, Bud Walton Arena, will return to the supremely popular 'Slobbering Hog' vintage logo. The Slobbering Hog is a favorite amongst fans who have been clamoring for its return ever since 2008 when it was replaced by the current official Razorbacks logo.
The tweet from Yurachek was in response to the official men's basketball account breaking the news to fans that the court is already going to see a complete refresh and resurfacing:
With the court needing to be updated regardless of the logo that's at the center of it, it's a clever idea from the AD and one fans will love. Yurachek's tweet includes a link for fans to donate directly to the cause with the goal of the $500,000 with donation amount options of $10, $25, $50, $100, and 'custom amount. Hogs fans can also add a specific designation for a sport if they desire their donation to go to one sport over another rather than just generically into the fund.
The initiative from Yurachek is just the latest example of a creative fundraising effort for the Edge collective. Country star Justin Moore will be performing in Fayetteville on Thursday night in a concert to benefit the collective as well as Yurachek announcing this week a 'VIP' experience for baseball fans to pay $250 to watch practice and receive a tour of the facility later this month.