Arkansas Razorbacks Pitcher Re-Signs Perfect NIL Deal Ahead of New Season
Arkansas Razorback pitcher Hunter Dietz will once again be partnering up with Dietz & Watson for the 2025 season, bringing back their classic play on words for another year of product. This collaboration is made possible by Full Circle Sports Management, with marketing facilitation support from Gaines Group Activations.
Gaines Group Activations connects athletes with brands and enhances NIL deals for the benefit of student-athletes.
The deli company first struck a deal with Dietz in 2024, creating incredible branding for their new 'Dietz Nuts' product line. This, along with their hotdog line, gained traction and created an NIL match made in heaven.
'Dietz Dogs' will also be making a comeback in a variety of flavors to be promoted by Dietz, himself.
Deli meats, cheeses, hot dogs, sausages and snacks are just the beginning of this deal. Dietz will create promotional content throughout the duration of the baseball season, combining the worlds of sports, marketing and food. Dietz & Watson will also be launching an apparel line with Dietz to further his name, image and likeness.
In a press release detailing the partnership renewal, Dietz gave positive remarks concerning the company and their willingness to come back to him for a second year.
“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Dietz & Watson again,” said Hunter Dietz. “The company’s
wide selection of deli meats and cheeses have always been a hit with me and my family. This
campaign is all about having fun, engaging with fans, and sharing some great food along the
way.”
As an ambassador for the brand, Dietz will bridge the gap between the company and the fans, creating opportunity for direct engagement for fans and fellow players.
Humorous posts will play a major role in this partnership and Dietz has already gone above and beyond for the second year in a row. Fans are encouraged to interact with the posts and will be rewarded by their efforts. To kick off this campaign, Dietz will host an exclusive event, giving away autographed memorabilia to one special fan that interacts with Dietz's socials.
In season, Dietz will be looking to make his comeback from the season-ending injury he suffered last year. On the mound, Dietz will be an important asset to Arkansas, elevating the team's stats and image.
It is possible that Dietz will serve as the Razorbacks' left-handed relief pitcher, a goal that came about after last year's injury.
Dietz was amongst the top recruiting class in his freshman year and continues to be a great pick for Arkansas, even beyond his NIL worth.