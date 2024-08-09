Arkansas Razorbacks Releasing New Product Benefitting NIL Collective
The Arkansas Razorbacks worked out a unique deal through their NIL collective last week with Tyson Foods. They released “Razorback Nuggets” in select Walmart stores, which are chicken nuggets shaped like the team’s mascot.
Tyson has headquarters in Northwest Arkansas and led by John Tyson, played a huge role in John Calipari being hired as head coach of the basketball team. Now, Arkansas fans will have something to drink while they eat those nuggets during football and basketball games.
Benefitting their NIL collective, the school announced a partnership with GoatLab Brewery. The school's athletics and Arkansas EDGE collective have come together and created Tusk beer. It is a craft beer that athletes and the collective will benefit from.
“We are excited to welcome GoatLab Brewery to the Razorback family,” Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. “With this new partnership, Razorback fans will be able to enjoy the many unique offerings of GoatLab which will also help generate vital NIL support for Razorback student-athletes through Arkansas Edge.
“Bill and Rhonda Adams are proud Arkansans and longtime Razorback fans. We are grateful for their support and the continued difference they are making in the lives of Razorback student-athletes and within our community.”
Most of the proceeds from Tusk beer will go back to Arkansas EDGE to create more NIL opportunities for the school. Every product sold, whether it is a single can or a case of beer, will go toward this partnership.
There are plans to have the beer statewide in several different establishments so fans can get their hands on it easily. When Arkansas opens the season against UAB, Tusk will be on tap as well.
In its taproom at GoatLab, a tasting will be held on August 15th for anyone who can make it. In addition to the beer partnership, grain from the brewing process is being provided by GoatLab to Tusk VI, the live Razorback mascot.
“This innovative partnership highlights a truly exciting synergy between Arkansas Edge, the Arkansas Razorbacks, and local businesses like GoatLab Brewery,” Arkansas Edge executive director Kyle May said. “It will provide tremendous support to our student-athletes by generating new and continuing NIL opportunities for them, all while strengthening our support of local Arkansas-based businesses and giving Razorback fans a fun way to get involved too.
“… We’re excited to see the response Razorback fans will have knowing every beer sold will help support vitally important parts of our Razorback culture and program.”
Beer and alcohol ventures are something that NIL collectives are looking to break into because of how successful they can be in driving revenue. Fans get to enjoy a great product while actively helping their favorite teams build up NIL war chests.