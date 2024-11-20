Arkansas Razorbacks Won’t Be Getting NIL Help From Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not been shy when it comes to showing his admiration for the Arkansas Razorbacks. He grew up in Little Rock and was a member of the team’s 1964 National Championship squad as a co-captain.
Jones has been seen cheering on his alma mater at sporting events in the past. Donations have been made to the university and AT&T Stadium, the home of the Cowboys, hosts the annual rivalry game between the Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies.
Given how successful of a businessman Jones has been, he could certainly help the school in the new world of collegiate sports with NIL money. We have seen plenty of celebrities and social media personalities get involved, most recently with the Michigan Wolverines.
In an attempt to sway five-star+ high school prospect, quarterback Bryce Underwood, the Wolverines have reportedly offered him $10.5 million with the help of Barstool Sports founder and owner, Dave Portnoy.
Alas, that kind of monetary support from Jones isn’t coming anytime soon and likely never.
During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Stephen Jones, the Dallas executive vice president and son of Jerry, was asked about NIL support for Arkansas.
"Have you ever thought about tipping the scales on that rivalry and pumping all the NIL money into Arkansas and really just making this a no contest?” asked the host.
His answer is one that will disappoint Razorback fans hoping to see the football team return to prominence in the NIL era.
"Well, we've got our own payroll, as you know, keeps us busy, and I don't know that we need to add an NIL to it," Jones said. "The other thing is, the NFL certainly has rules on the football side of things that really keep a finger on what an NFL owner can do in terms of NIL, which, of course, as you know, would make sense. You've got to come through college to the NFL. They keep a close eye on that and it's really difficult to get involved in, in that aspect of it as an NFL owner."
5-5 on the season, it has been 13 years since the Razorbacks won double-digit games on the gridiron. While Jones won’t be aiding in their NIL ventures any time soon, fans of the school can at least rejoice in the juice that John Calipari has added to the basketball team with his arrival earlier this year.