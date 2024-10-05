ASU Football Players Get New Wheels Through NIL Partnership
On Thursday, several Arizona State football players were in for a surprise when, after their practice, they were handed the keys to brand new Ford Mustang Mach-E cars. This exciting moment came through a partnership between San Tan Ford and the Sun Angel Collective as part of an NIL deal. Along with the cars, these athletes receive full insurance coverage, allowing them to concentrate on their studies and sports without worrying about transportation.
Tim Hovik, president of San Tan Ford, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating to the Phoenix Business Journal, “It’s time to put up rather than shut up. We are very proud to be associated with this group of Arizona State student-athletes. We couldn’t be more proud to have them in a partnership with us.”
Players like ASU safety Myles Rowser were stunned by the gesture. “I’m honestly super excited,” Rowser said. “This was something I didn’t even know about. They said, ‘Come upstairs and put on a jersey after practice,’ and now I’m here looking at a brand new car.”
Defensive lineman Jeff Clark was especially thrilled, thinking about what he would put on the aux once he got in the car. “I’m ready to listen to ‘Young Metro’ by Future and Metro Boomin,” Clark said. “I think that’s the very first thing I'm going to listen to.”
ASU athletic director Graham Rossini stressed that initiatives like this are more than just recruitment tools; they’re about shaping student-athletes as well-rounded individuals. “It’s our responsibility in athletics to be a big part of human development,” ASU athletic director Graham Rossini said. “We want to nurture their ability as football players but, more importantly, set them up for life after sports.”
With seven athletes already behind the wheels of their new cars and three more set to receive theirs soon, this NIL deal stands out as one of the most visible examples of how partnerships with local businesses can benefit college athletes. It also showcases the increasing importance of NIL opportunities in recruiting and retaining talent, offering players far more than traditional scholarships.
As coach Dillingham put it, “At the end of the day, it’s all about the student-athletes. The more they get the better in my opinion. They are what makes this whole thing go round.”