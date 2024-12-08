ASU Quarterback Gives 100% of His Royalties Back to Support ASU NIL Initiatives
To say that Arizona State freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt’s freshman year has been a success would be an understatement.
Through twelve regular season games, Leavitt compiled 2,444 passing yards, along with 21 passing touchdowns to just five interceptions.
In their first year in the Big 12, the Sun Devils had a 10-2 record in the regular season, good enough to compete in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game.
On Saturday, in the brightest moment of his young career, the redshirt freshman threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-19 drubbing of Iowa State.
Leavitt’s play has not only earned him accolades on the field such as the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, but tons of opportunities in an age of budding NIL initiatives.
With those opportunities set to come, the 19-year-old wants to make sure his teammates can also reap the benefits.
In a press release, ASU’s NIL Collective, the Sun Angel Collective announced on Friday that the 19-year-old quarterback will give back to his team directly through 2025 including 100% of Leavitt’s earned royalties from merchandise sales earned through various platforms.
Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham was quick to praise his star quarterback’s selflessness saying, “His willingness to sacrifice for his teammates, both on and off the field is what makes him truly exceptional and a great role model for future Sun Devils."
Additionally, Brittani Willett, An Angel Collective president noted that “Sam’s commitment to his teammates is a powerful reminder of what makes Sun Devil Football special.”
“The Collective is proud to partner with Sam to ensure his vision has a lasting impact on the program,” Willett said.
More opportunities are nearly certain to come for Leavitt. The rising star QB and his team have now won six straight games and will soon learn their fate in the College Football Playoff come later Sunday when the official College Football Playoff bracket is announced.