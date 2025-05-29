AthleteCon NIL Event Returns with Livvy Dunne Support
With NIL approaching it's fourth birthday, the leading content educator in the space is expanding her student-athlete event to new heights. Sam Green's AthleteCon returns to Charlotte for year two of a unique and exclusive experience that provides tangible and actionable value for college athletes across the country.
As content creation and social media posting are main pillars of NIL brand partnerships, Green has evolved into athletes' go-to voice on how best to build an audience and authentically engage in branded opportunities. 100 student-athletes - with a waitlist of over 150 - are set to attend her upcoming event at the AC Hotel Charlotte City Center on June 4-6 to hone their content skills, while engaging with brands, securing deals and connecting with new partners that can take their off-field games to higher levels.
A highlight of AthleteCon 2.0 is support from NIL trailblazer and now-former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, whose Livvy Fund - creating opportunities for LSU female student-athletes - is an official partner of the event. The recently-retired gymnast grew her social media audience and brand partnership portfolio - including Vuori, Nautica, Accelerator and Crocs - to become the most prolific amongst any college athlete in the NIL era.
"AthleteCon is the only NIL event where athletes receive hands on training on the latest technology to build their personal brand," Dunne said. "I'm excited to announce the Livvy Fund's partnership."
Dunne's sister, Julz - her manager and a marketing and social media powerhouse herself - will be a featured speaker and educator during the weekend. Brands involved in this year's event include META, Snapchat, Tiktok, CANVA, Marriott, booster, Opendorse, Accelerator and Athletes.org, among many others.
Green's vision for her event is to do away with the traditional panels and talking at student-athletes, with each moment of AthleteCon being hands-on, educational and tied to real NIL opportunities. From a rooftop welcome party where athletes will compete for a Marriott trip and create custom denim jackets while learning how to launch their own merchandise line to content creation educational sessions and competitions where attendees create content for brands live with product in-hand, AthleteCon is a new way of bringing NIL to athletes.
Top athlete creators set to attend AthleteCon 2.0 include the like of Cash Peterman of UCLA football, Mia Rogan of Michigan State track, Lexi Zeiss of LSU gymnastics, and former athletes like Emily Harrigan, Connor Printz and Lee McCall, among others.
"I started AthleteCon because there was a massive disconnect," Green shared. "Everyone kept telling athletes to 'build their brand,' but no one was actually showing them how. After leading NIL content workshops at over 22 universities, it became clear: with hands-on guidance and real strategy, it’s not about your position, sport, or school. With the right tools, any athlete can monetize their brand."
“We’re thrilled to host AthleteCon 2.0 at the AC Hotel Charlotte City Center," added Rob Cote, GM at the AC Marriott. "Innovation is at the core of everything we do, and influencer marketing is a key part of that. AthleteCon perfectly aligns with our mission to support the next generation of creators.”
Green's AthleteCon 2.0 officially kicks off on June 4 in Charlotte.