AthleteCon Queens Retreat Delivers NIL Community, Education, Deals for Women
Women have dominated the NIL space since July 1, 2021 and while the investment and support for women's sports overall has major momentum today, there still is a ways to go, especially in the college ranks.
NIL content educator Sam Green - a former college and NBA dancer herself - has transitioned into a leading voice across the industry and her AthleteCon event that debuted over the Summer brought immense value to student-athletes across the country, who might not otherwise have access to resources at their own schools.
The next chapter of Green's AthleteCon - The Queens Retreat - kicked off prior to the new year and brought together female athletes for an exclusive experience that was part community building, part NIL content education conference, part brand partnership procurement.
19 athletes from across the country joined Green in Charlotte for the unique program that included vineyard tours, charcuterie board and nutrition classes, a private chef, candle-making workshop, content creation for brand sponsors like Dove and Chipped Social, plus a pop-up podcast studio by Evrybdy Studios.
"The Queens Retreat weekend was a celebration - a celebration of female athletes - not just for their success on the field, court, or track, but for their growth in the ever-evolving NIL and content creation space," Green told Sports Illustrated. "The community that formed over the weekend was unlike anything I had ever seen. These women truly lifted each other up, collaborated, and built relationships that have continued to flourish."
While several athletes launched their own podcasts, Green also hosted merchandise education sessions where athletes designed and launched their own apparel lines through Fourthwall. Green also coordinated an athlete content contest to win a free two-night stay at Golden Road Vineyard cottages plus two free trips to her next AthleteCon 2.0 event.
“The Queens Retreat was so special to me because it provided a space for female athlete content creators to interact and get to know one another - a privilege we do not get out on the competition floor," shared Nebraska pole vaulter Jess Gardner. "We are all similar individuals, it is how we ended up where we are, so I am very grateful for opportunities like the queens retreat where we are able to build a sense of community and develop friendship’s with student athletes in other sports and conferences, working in similar spaces with similar goals.”
The secret sauce for Green during the event was the personal nature of the experience. Over the course of the weekend, she helped the athletes create custom strategies that can optimize their platforms as student-athletes and lead to a personal brand that will last far beyond their playing careers.
"The Queens Retreat allowed me to recognize that transitioning from sports to life beyond the game is about embracing new beginnings," added former basketball player at Clemson and North Georgia, Kaylee Sticker. "Putting the same passion I had for basketball, behind content creation has highlighted that the best chapters are yet to come."
Open-floor discussions where athletes with larger followings shared their insights and strategies to help those just getting started proved additionally invaluable to attendees. The group openly educated and supported each other, fostering a collaborative and empowering environment.
"Since the retreat, I’ve heard stories of these athletes jumping on Zoom calls to strategize content creation, interviewing each other for podcasts, and staying connected daily in a massive group text," added Green. "They’re helping each other grow, both personally and professionally, and it’s been incredible to witness. The Queens Retreat was about more than NIL; it was about empowering these women to take control of their futures and create lasting impact."
To kick off the new year, Green has already announced plans for AthleteCon 2.0 this Summer, hosted a NIL content education seminar with UCLA's football team and announced plans to sign long-term contracts for university athletic departments and collectives.