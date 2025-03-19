Athletic Brewing Adds Multiple College Basketball Stars To Their NIL Roster
Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, the country's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer is expanding their NIL roster with major star power.
Athletic Brewing Company has signed new partnerships with six college basketball players on the men's and women's sides to take part in the brand's latest “From Tip-Off to Title” campaign.
Joining the Connecticut-based brand are UConn duo Hassan Diara and Caroline Ducharme, USC's Rayah Marshall, North Carolina's RJ Davis, Baylor's Jeremy Roach and Texas' Rori Harmon.
This new basketball roster joins past Athletic NIL partners on the football gridiron that have included former Texas quarterback and now NFL draft-bound Quinn Ewers, Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams now of the Chicago Bears, CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans and Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons.
Athletic's newest brand partners have shared their new partnerships across social media, with special attention to Instagram, helping the brand promote their award-winning brews during the NCAA Tournament.
“These exceptional athletes perfectly embody the energy and intensity of basketball, and we’re
thrilled they’ve chosen Athletic as their go-to brew throughout the tournament, proving that you can enjoy the biggest moments in sports Without Compromise,” said Andrew Katz, Chief Marketing
Officer of Athletic.
- In addition to these NIL partnerships, Athletic has launched a new TV commercial - "The Stadium" - that will air across live sports and streaming television.
Launched in 2018, Athletic is now the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America and a top 20 U.S. brewing company overall.
Since they are non-alcoholic and have partnerships with a variety of universities across the country, they are able to engage in NIL relationships unlike their traditional beer counterparts.