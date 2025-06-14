Athletic Directors reveal which sports will benefit from the House Settlement, revenue sharing
It's the dawn of new era in college athletics.
Thanks to the new landmark House vs. NCAA settlement being approved, schools will now have $20.5 million to disperse throughout their athletic department for revenue sharing. The tricky part, how teams will do so. Obviously, college football is the biggest revenue sport out there, and with basketball being second. But there are also other sports that deserve some money. But will they actually get any of the 'House Settlement' money?
With it being days following the historic announcement, a few Athletic Directors are starting to share which sports will receive money. Ohio State AD Ross Bjork shared there will be four Buckeye sports that get money, and that's likely going to be the norm most schools follow.
"Yes, we have $20.5 million of revenue-shared dollars that can now be given to the athlete," Bjork said. "And as part of that, anytime you add a new scholarship – in any sport – whether it's one, five or 91 like we did, that has to count against the $20.5 million, up to $2.5 million. Does everyone follow that? Twenty-point-five million, minus $2.5 million for scholarships – we added 91 – so therefore there's $18 million to distribute to our sports. The scholarship part has not been widely publicized, but any time we add a scholarship we have to count it against (the $20.5 million maximum).
"We are going to allocate the $18 million starting in four sports: women's volleyball, women's basketball, men's basketball and of course our football program. We really tried to use metrics and a formula, while also balancing some Title IX approach in this as well."
While football, both basketball teams, and women's volleyball will likely be the four sports for most schools that receive money from the revenue sharing, Oklahoma will help out a couple of other sports.
Speaking at a Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione said that six sports will be a part of the program’s revenue share: football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, softball and women’s gymnastics.
According to Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, he says a model a lot of schools are focusing in on is the 75-15-5-5 model.
“Many schools have been very public already about how they’re going to distribute it,” Yormark said of revenue share. “One of the models out there, not to say it’s right or wrong, is 75, 15, 5 and 5. 75% to football, 15% to men’s basketball, 5% to women’s basketball and 5% to other Olympic sports. But there are probably going to be variations of that model and it’ll be determined by the schools themselves.”
It's clear football will get the lion's share of the money, but other sports are going to get involved with the revenue sharing, while others are left out for dry.
