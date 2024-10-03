Auburn Tigers Flip High-NIL Projected Quarterback Commit From Notre Dame
The Auburn Tigers continue to be successful on the recruiting trail under head coach Hugh Freeze.
Now in his second season with the program, Freeze signed the eighth-best recruiting class in the country, and fifth-best in the Southeastern Conference, ahead of the 2024 season, per On3, with an average NIL value of $126k.
The 2025 class is shaping up to be even better than that, as it entered Wednesday ranked fifth in the nation, and that was before they made a splash on Wednesday night.
Deuce Knight, a highly touted 2025 recruit, announced Wednesday night that he is now committed to the Tigers, flipping his initial commitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Knight's commitment moved Auburn's 2025 class to fourth-best in the nation and third-best in the SEC, behind only the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank second and first respectively.
Knight is projected to earn $635 thousand in NIL deals, and with his size and ability, he could become a member of the two-comma club.
The commit ranks as the 36th prospect in the nation, the seventh-best quarterback prospect, and the second-best prospect from the state of Mississippi.
Measuring in at 6'4.5" and 208 pounds currently, Knight could gain more weight in the form of muscle over the next year, and be the Tigers' second coming of Cam Newton.
It is still early in the 2025 recruitment class cycle, but Hugh Freeze has jumped out to a fantastic start, and it is sure to be a promising future on the plains.