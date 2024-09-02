Auburn Tigers Football Players Giving Back to Community
There have been a lot of positives to come away from college athletes being able to profit off of their name, image and likeness.
It has given them a chance to earn money before turning pros, as even top high school athletes are making NIL cash. They are free to do whatever they want with the income they earn, and Auburn Tigers football players are opting to use theirs to give back to the community.
During a press conference on Monday, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze revealed that some of his players have been donating their NIL money. The proceeds were used to ensure that children were able to stay out of the foster care system.
Freeze and his wife, Jill, also donated to the fund, Auburn for Others, that was created.
“They’re blessed with scholarships and financial things,” Freeze said in his Monday press conference. “Obviously, we want to give back. We were able to, last week, we have Auburn For Others. Many of them decided to give portions of their NIL along with Jill and I to meet the needs of 13 families in the state of Alabama to help keep their children out of the foster care system.
“That’s something I’m really, really proud of. Proud of our kids that said, ‘Coach, I want to help and be a part of that.’ That’s something that I hope continues to grow throughout the year as we continue to meet needs in the state of Alabama for the orphan and foster care systems.” (H/T Pete Nakos of On3)
Freeze has a tall task of helping turn a Tigers program around on the gridiron that has suffered through three straight losing seasons. Things are beginning to turn around, as donors are motivated by his presence to increase cash flow into the program.
On To Victory, Auburn’s NIL Collective has made its presence felt on campus. Student-athletes are benefitting greatly, as 90 percent of proceeds go back to them.
It is great to see his players receiving some money, but the head coach is making sure that they are paying it forward as well. The fund to help keep children out of foster care is one way.
The 2024 season has gotten off to a bang for Auburn. They destroyed Alabama A&M 73-3 in their season opener, setting the tone for what they hope is a bounceback campaign.
Next up for the Tigers is a matchup against California.