Ball State Freshman Signs NIL Deal With Sunday Golf, Kickstarting Collegiate Career
Happy Gilmore is kickstarting his collegiate golf career with the Ball State University Cardinals as they chase an NCAA title, and his personal career is off to a legendary start.
Gilmore has signed a golf bag deal with Sunday Golf to represent the company's latest in golfing technology. Although announced on April Fool's Day, this deal is no joke. Gilmore's deal marks Sunday Golf's first step into the college NIL world.
In an exclusive interview with Gilmore, he revealed that such an endorsement really improves his golfing game. Sunday Golf will be providing Gilmore with all of the tools he needs throughout the 2025 season, relieving much of the stress of finding and buying that equipment for himself.
"I will always have what I need to make sure I'm playing well; I'll never have to go without," Gilmore says. "Also just having the confidence that these guys trust me and trust my game, it makes me believe in myself because these guys are backing me for a reason."
Gilmore knows his value and knows that his career is destined for some great things.
Gilmore has been into golf ever since he was young, driven by his competitive spirit to be the best. The Bloomington, Indiana native eventually decided to take his talents to Ball State regardless of the surrounding universities. His love for the campus and the team solidified his decision to add to the Cardinals' NCAA title efforts.
With Sunday Golf, Gilmore will be backed up by an amazing crew to make sure that he has what he needs to bring success to Ball State. As part of the NIL deal, Gilmore will be active on social media, repping the company's brand through hats and golf bags.
Not only does Gilmore have a great passion for golf itself, but the student-athlete is very vocal about wanting to shine more light on college golf, as well as Ball State. With his latest deal, Gilmore is doing just that.
Currently, he is averaging a 73.44 score across 18 rounds and will be entering the NCAA conference tournament season in about one month. Gilmore is looking to peak at just the right time to carry his team into the spotlight, and Sunday Golf will be a major piece in that movement.
In his first year on his own, Gilmore is already going above and beyond. Sunday Golf will continue promoting their new star on social media as the 2025 campaign continues and Gilmore will be looking to make his mark with the Cardinals as the year progresses.
In the final minutes of the exclusive interview, Gilmore let his golden personality shine through, leaving the interview with these final words when asked about the significance of his name:
"It kind of worked out. It's a good thing I played golf and not football."
Sunday Golf's official press release can be found, here.