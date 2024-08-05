Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda Supports NIL in Unique Way
Baylor Bears head football coach Dave Aranda made some headlines during Big 12 Media Days with comments he made when asked about how the program has found success in the NIL era of recruiting. Aranda gave a straightforward response.
“We’re paying players,” Aranda said on 365 Sports with Craig Smoak.
A follow-up question was asked if recruiting was really that simple, and Aranda said yes. It certainly seems like it is as simple as players in the transfer portal or coming out of high school shopping around for the best deal possible when it comes to earning NIL dollars.
There are always opportunities to make money and Baylor is striking while the iron is hot with the comments Aranda made. At fall camp practice on Friday, the coaching staff was wearing shirts that said “We Pay Players.”
It was a golden opportunity for the school to generate some more NIL money. A portion of all the proceeds from the t-shirts and sweatshirts with the slogan will go to GXG, a program that supports athletes at the school. The NIL Store is sharing the new merchandise collection.
Aranda would clarify the statements he made, going deeper into what he meant. It wasn’t to come off as they give players money and discard them when there is no longer a use.
“The balance is to be that and then not lose who you are and to not lose the relationships, not lose the authenticity and being genuine, and really caring,” Aranda said. “We talk about buying players, what you don’t want to do is make it so it’s so transactional that that’s what it is. You’re buying and discarding and off and on.”
When NIL started growing, Baylor was behind some of the other Power 4 schools. In the first year of the era, the school didn’t even have a collective that focused solely on those tasks. Aranda admits that he was part of the reason the school was so slow to adapt.
“I think the way it stands right now just with our record and with the amount of freshmen that are playing on our team. …. We are kind of the perfect example of a team to be poached [by other teams,” Aranda said at the time. “So, all that’s in play right now and is happening right now and is something that I’m spending a lot of time on.
“So, whether that’s NIL for the guys on our team and getting that to where that is way competitive. And then, for guys that are coming in, and that are going to be on our team and all that, I think it’s something that is a major focus.”
That has since changed. GXG now operates as a non-profit that helps donors provide NIL opportunities for athletes. GXG Elite was created as a way for fans of the school and donors to be rewarded with exclusive benefits for taking part.