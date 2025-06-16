Behind-the-scenes details of Nico Iamaleava’s UCLA saga reported on Monday
One of the most talked about transfer portal stories involved then-Tennessee starting QB Nico Iamaleava, Josh Heupel, and the UCLA Bruins. The former five-star was expected to earn around $2.4-millon with the Vols in 2025, but Iamaleava wanted more. There was a standoff, and then Iamaleava shockingly entered the portal. He quickly signed with UCLA, and while the NIL figures haven't fully been released, the former Tennessee starter is expected to make around $2 million with the Bruins in 2025.
One reporter who helped break the wild news was On3's Pete Nakos. On Monday, Nakos was seen on the Gramlich & Mac Lain Podcast, where he described the 'inside scene' of the Iamaleava saga.
“I got a phone call from a source and it's like, 'Hey we're pretty confident is going to enter the transfer portal.' And I'm like 'What like you're screwing with me it's like I don't believe you' but they're like 'no no like some stuff went down yesterday and and like we think he's going to go in the portal.' And this was a source that had nothing to do with Tennessee or Nico's camp but someone in the college football space who would know what they're talking about.
"I got that call Thursday and then you know your radar goes up you start trying to make the phone calls like 'Okay like what's going on?' And you quickly discover that Tennessee is in this situation where it's clear that Nico's camp would like some more money before the 2025 season kicks off and the portal opens and that is like five or six days spring games in like two days. It's all going to come to a a tipping point so you talk to Tennessee, I talked to his dad that day too had a phone call with him where he basically told me to lose his number.
"So we know all this is going on we're not going to just sit here and wait for it to happen so we decide to you know after talking to plenty of sources and trying to vet this thing we decide to put out that we're comfortable reporting that there are active negotiations. Nico is making 2.4 he want -- he loves Josh Heupel he loves Tennessee but they want some more money and not everyone loved that and that's fine. I know you're going to ask me about this but like I still can't you know like as a reporter and doing what I do I'm not like trying to like dance on a grave or be right at the end of the day right like obviously when I report something I stand by it. I have the sources that say it and I trust my sources and I've vetted my sources and I stand by it so like when I report a story it's not to like get one over on someone sure but I still can't believe everything went down the way it did after we hit publish on that story."
It was a tricky play from Iamaleava's camp, and it's even possible he will earn less money playing for the Big Ten's UCLA compared to what he might've earned with the Vols. But the new NIL era is truly the Wild West, and players could continue doing what the highly touted recruit did to the Vols. It's the new way of collegiate athletics, whether you like it or not.
