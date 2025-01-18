Biden Administration Challenges Trump on NCAA Settlement and Title IX
In less than 72 hours, President Donald Trump will be inaugurated to serve his second presidential term after a four-year hiatus. Accompanying the shift in leadership will be sweeping changes to appointees for federal departments and agencies that fall under the president's executive power.
The Biden administration is handing over power during a significant upheaval in college athletics. Booster-funded NIL collectives, an unregulated transfer market, and disruptions to longstanding player eligibility standards have made the collegiate landscape a minefield for players, administrators, and athlete representatives.
In a last-ditch effort before surrendering power, the Biden-led Department of Education (ED) and Department of Justice (DOJ) have released memos attempting to significantly change the regulatory landscape of college athletics. The ED released a fact sheet indicating that future revenue-sharing payments to athletes will be subject to Title IX scrutiny, and the DOJ has stated in a letter of interest that the anticipated 22% revenue-sharing cap that appears likely to be implemented next academic year violates antitrust law.
Both memos center around components of the highly publicized and controversial House v. NCAA class action lawsuit settlement. The preliminarily approved settlement addresses many challenges regarding college athletics by implementing direct revenue sharing with a salary cap of up to $20,500,000 for every Division I school that opts into the settlement. Other features of the changes in NCAA policy include disallowing ‘pay for play’ contracts from NIL collectives, providing the structural opportunity for multi-year contacts to mitigate the continuous cycle of player transfer, and roster limits.
A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for April 7. With a Trump regime in power during many of these changes, the Biden administration would have no chance to enforce its divergent interests in regulating athlete payments.
Many college sports fans find the House v. NCAA settlement necessary. The settlement would restore the NCAA's autonomy, allow the governing body of college sports to impose regulations, and support a sports league that would now include elements of professional sports, including equitable athlete compensation. However, many detractors also exist to the settlement proposal.
The House v. NCAA settlement acts as a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), a document found within virtually all American professional sports leagues. CBAs allow the NBA, MLB, NFL, and others to have employment components that would be illegal in any non-unionized workplace. Without a CBA, U.S. antitrust law would make concepts like player drafts, trades, salary caps, non-competes, rookie wage scales, and revenue-sharing illegal.
In professional sports, these documents are contentiously negotiated between the league office and the respective players’ association every four to ten years. When negotiations go sour, strikes and lockouts are known to occur. What makes the House v. NCAA settlement unique, and the source of much scrutiny, is that it has not been negotiated at arm’s length between the players and the league but rather backdoored through independent litigation.
Without direct bargaining between players and the league, the 22% revenue-sharing regime that will be implemented still acts as a price-fixing system that aims to suppress the wages of college athletes in a free market. This is one area where party lines diverge within the college athletics space.
Democrats, especially under the Biden administration, have viciously enforced antitrust regulations and adopted many policies to chill mergers and big business through the DOJ and Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
Even before the most recent memo, college athletics were already on the Biden DOJ's priority list. In 2023, the department made a rather unprecedented move by joining as a party to the Ohio et al. v. National Collegiate Athletics Association case, which ultimately removed the NCAA's authority to regulate athlete transfers.
Unlike the Trump regime, which is poised to take a more relaxed stance on antitrust enforcement, the current composition of the DOJ wanted to have its voice be heard on collegiate revenue sharing, emphasizing that even though athletes will be paid, restricting the free market for their athletic services without collectively bargained salary cap puts them in significant antitrust enforcement danger.
Many conservatives, like Senator Ted Cruz, have expressed their desire to provide federal antitrust exemptions to the NCAA to restore their sovereignty over college sports. While bi-partisan efforts are being made to pass a bill protecting athlete-earning rights and granting limited exemptions to the NCAA, party lines regarding antitrust enforcement, have delayed any significant progress on such a bill.
It is much less likely with Republican appointees sitting in the DOJ for any action against the NCAA’s payment scheme to take place. A reversal of position regarding the revenue-sharing regime from the DOJ could come only a short time after the transition of power.
The ED memo focused on Title IX application, yet another politically charged component of revenue sharing. In the Fact Sheet, the ED clarified that, under its interpretation, revenue-sharing payments directly from universities will be subject to the same Title IX equity standards that mandate scholarships, scheduling, facilities, and other components of college sports are equal for male and female student-athletes.
This news came as a significant hurdle to all college programs, which, for the last several months, had been preparing to share revenue with athletes based on the proportionate revenue each respective sport brings to the university. Generally, this split would be 70% to football, 20% to men’s basketball, 5% to women’s basketball, and 5% to the remaining athletic programs.
With roughly 90% of athletic revenue earmarked for men’s revenue athletics, Title IX application to these payments completely upturns the budgets coaches and general managers believed they would have for athletic payment heading into next season. Under the ED fact sheet a 50/50 split in revenue sharing dollars on the basis of sex would be mandated and would provide a windfall for women athletes across Division I.
Much like the DOJ Letter of Interest, this ED fact sheet could once again prove to be gamesmanship by the Biden Administration in its waning days of power. Forcing the Trump administration to remove Title IX applications to revenue sharing will, at a minimum, make headlines and provide bad optics to the incoming administration for removing tremendous payments to female student-athletes.
The Biden administration has upended an already highly dynamic regulatory landscape for athletic directors nationwide. For now, those in the big chair will have to wait and see if the newly Trump-appointed departments will quickly reverse these policies before the April 7 House v. NCAA hearing.