Big East Basketball’s Huge Potential to Lead Revenue-Sharing After House Settlement
Monday could be an enormous day in college sports — and not just because March Madness will come to an end with the national championship game.
Before the game, the start of the final hearing will take place in the House vs. NCAA case. The settlement may not be approved on Monday But, all signs point toward the settlement being approved soon.
Once it is, then the revenue-sharing era of college sports will begin on July 1. That is when schools that opt-in to revenue sharing can begin sharing money with student-athletes, with a projected cap of $20.5 million during the 2025-26 season.
Power conference schools will opt into revenue sharing. Those schools can allocate the money any way they like. But the schools that have released their allocations are setting aside most of their money for football.
Recently, at the Global NIL Summit run by Silver Wave Media, Blake Lawrence of Opendorse presented data on conference average of revenue share allocated to men’s basketball for 2025-26, assuming the House settlement is approved.
That data, reported by ESPN’s Dan Wetzel, put one conference squarely at the top — the Big East.
The conference is projected to have a more than $1 million advantage over the ACC and the Big 12, both of which are expected to allocate more than $4 million for basketball.
These allocations don’t include Name, Image and Likeness money, which isn’t a part of revenue sharing and will be subject to new standards once the House settlement is passed. Any NIL deal worth $600 or more will have to be approved by a third-party and must meet market-value standards that are yet to be agreed upon.
Wetzel also spoke to one Big East athletic director, DePaul’s DeWayne Peevy, who acknowledged that the football schools would still have more money. But he said this revenue allocation “gives us a chance to stay close. It is allowing us to at least be competitive.”
The Big East has one big advantage in this era — most of its schools don’t play major football. Only UConn, which is independent, plays in FBS. Georgetown fields an FCS program. That allows those schools to allocate their revenue in a more supportive way toward basketball.
In a landscape where football is dominant, the revenue-sharing era has the potential to put the Big East back in position to control the game’s landscape, as it did back in the 1980s when the conference was first formed.