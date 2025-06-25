Big Ten head coach appears to hint at Georgia, Kirby Smart tampering with top transfer
Head coach Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs have been implicated for potentially tampering with Illinois transfer running back Josh McCray this offseason.
McCray (6-foot-1, 240 pounds) led the Fighting Illini in rushing last season with 609 yards on 117 carries and 10 touchdowns, helping Illinois and head coach Bret Bielema post an impressive 10-3 season.
Previously slated to return to Illinois for his final season of eligibility, McCray unexpectedly entered the transfer portal shortly after spring practice before committing to the Bulldogs two days later on April 20.
Bielema brought up McCray's surprising transfer to Georgia during an appearance on "The Triple Option" on Tuesday, when the former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach implied that Georgia tampered with his leading tailback.
“We did lose a guy to Georgia,” Bielema said on "The Triple Option." "Somehow, he found his way to the portal and 12 hours after being in the portal, he was on a flight to Georgia. I don’t know how that happened, but it’s crazy."
While Bielema didn't directly accuse Smart and Co. in engaging with McCray prematurely, his comments appear to paint that picture. Even still, Bielema issued his respect to McCray by wishing him the best at Georgia.
“Wish Josh all the best," Bielema said. "He took advantage of that opportunity.”
The Bulldogs are estimated to spend $18.3 million in NIL payouts this year, ranking fourth nationally, per NCAA estimates.
The issue of tampering in college football has become a sticking point for head coaches amid the adjustment to the new transfer portal era. Although an NCAA violation, the entity has shown no ability to enforce the rule, and schools are beginning to address their concerns through the court system.
Wisconsin and its collective recently filed suit against Miami for alleged tampering with former Badgers' defensive back Xavier Lucas, who transferred to the Hurricanes in January. The landmark suit is believed to be first of its kind and likely won't be the last.
Bielema's cryptic comments aside, McCray will finish his career closer to home as an Enterprise, Alabama, native. And he has a chance to be a key part of the Georgia's season given the loss of starter Trevor Etienne to the NFL Draft.
The Bulldogs will open the 2025 season at home against Marshall on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).