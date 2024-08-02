Big Update Revealed About Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning
The Texas Longhorns are heading into the 2024 college football season with national championship aspirations.
While they will be led at quarterback by Quinn Ewers, they also have Arch Manning as their backup.
Manning is someone many expect to become a superstar next season since he's not expected to get much time on the field this year barring disaster.
Off the field, he has already put up the numbers a high-profile starting player would, since he is the No. 3 overall NIL athlete in the nation and is ranked No. 2 among college football players specifically. He has been given a shocking NIL valuation of $3.1 million by On3.
Hook 'em Headlines has revealed a new update about Manning. He has been turning heads so far early on in practice.
"Arch was also impressive in practice today. He was getting the ball out at the right time to receivers running routes to multiple levels of the field in one-on-one drills. One of the highlights of the day was a deep ball from Arch where he connected with Bolden on a nice over-the-shoulder throw and catch that beat safety Michael Taaffe down just in front of the goal line."
Needless to say, he has been looking ready to play. Texas is in an amazing situation at the quarterback position.
After the 2024 season, they'll continue having an elite quarterback under center with Ewers headed off to the NFL draft and the Manning era officially underway.
Many teams don't have the luxury of going from one Heisman hopeful to another.
Behind Manning, the Longhorns have 2026 five-star quarterback Dia Bell scheduled to come in. They could very well end up having three straight elite quarterbacks.
Manning has already displayed a very advanced level of maturity. Despite it being unlikely that he has legitimate playing time in his first two college seasons, he opted not to transfer. He stayed loyal to the Longhorns, knowing they offer him the best chance of long-term success.
Many young players in this day and age would have transferred, looking for immediate playing time.
All of that being said, the future is looking very bright for Manning at Texas. He has a good head on his shoulders and is impressing with his performance on the field.
Fans will have to wait one more year, but he'll be ready to step in and make an immediate impact next season for the Longhorns.