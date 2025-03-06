Blenders Eyewear Supports San Diego State Basketball with Major Donation
NIL mainstay Blenders Eyewear is upping their game — and support of neighboring school San Diego State — ahead of March Madness.
The eyewear brand is expanding their collaboration with the Aztecs' collective through a major donation and launch of a limited-edition "STATE" pair of sunglasses.
The San Diego-based brand is donating $100,000 to the Aztecs' MESA Foundation to further
support NIL efforts for both the men's and women's basketball programs. This latest contribution brings Blenders' total donations to $175,000 to date.
“For Blenders, SDSU’s NIL initiative isn’t just business - it’s personal.” said Chase Fisher, Founder and CEO of Blenders Eyewear, a San Diego State alum himself. “This is where I started — with a backpack, a few bucks, and a relentless drive to turn nothing into something. Now, we’re paying it forward, helping SDSU athletes do the same: bet on themselves, build their brands, and create something bigger than sports."
A follow-up to their limited-edition release a year ago, Blenders' "STATE" sunglasses feature a sleek black, red, and white color scheme on the brand's new Y2Skate frame. With just 4,000 pairs available, the "STATE’" shades ($49) will again be a hot item for Aztec fans. The brand recently worked with both basketball teams to model the new sunglasses on-court.
"Partnering with the MESA Foundation to support SDSU basketball isn’t about cool shades - it’s about empowering athletes to own their moment and blaze new trails," continued Fisher. "But this is bigger than us. If we want SDSU to stay competitive, it’s not just about recruiting talent — it’s about keeping it here. That takes all of us — brands, businesses, alumni, and the community — stepping up. If we want the best athletes to rep San Diego, we have to invest in them."
Blenders burst onto the college sports scene through an authentic partnership with Colorado football coach Deion Sanders and continued to support their local team in San Diego through multiple launches over the past year.
“Blenders Eyewear’s commitment to supporting our student-athletes plays a vital role in our NIL
program and the overall effort of providing them with the resources they need to succeed,” said Jeff
Smith, Founder and President of the MESA Foundation. “This collaboration not only offers our
players the chance to represent Aztec pride but also empowers them with opportunities for personal
and professional growth.”
The San Diego State men's team (20-8) next face Nevada on March 8 while the women (22-9) match up against New Mexico on March 10 in the Mountain West Tournament.