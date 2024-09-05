Name Image Likeness

Blenders Eyewear Unveils New San Diego State Partnership Benefitting NIL Efforts

Blenders Eyewear is at it again, this time collaborating with the San Diego State Aztecs to benefit their NIL collective.

San Diego State Aztecs football players, head coach Sean Lewis and Blenders Eyewear founder Chase Fisher showing off the new sunglasses from the 'Be The A1pha' launch.
San Diego State Aztecs football players, head coach Sean Lewis and Blenders Eyewear founder Chase Fisher showing off the new sunglasses from the 'Be The A1pha' launch. / Courtesy of Blenders Eyewear
In this story:

Blenders Eyewear has been making some headlines in the NIL space during the 2024 college football season. 

They collaborated with Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes superfan Peggy Coppom to create The Peggy Sleeve. The sleeve featured Coppom and her Colorado-themed pompoms with the slogan "I AIN’T HARD 2 FIND, EITHER," the quote from Sanders on the other side.

A portion of the sales from that item went straight to Coppom with the goal of “ensuring her legacy and enduring spirit continue to thrive,” per the launch details.

That was a great collaboration made possible by Blenders Eyewear. Now, they are announcing another exciting deal, this one more of a traditional NIL deal.

They are unveiling a collaboration with the San Diego State Aztecs. ‘Be the A1PHA’ sunglasses are a limited edition design inspired by football players and the vibrant energy they provide.

Red and black Blenders eyewear sunglasses in collaboration with the San Diego State Aztecs
Blenders Eyewear x San Diego State Aztecs 'Be The A1pha' sunglasses being released in a special collaboration. / Courtesy of Blenders Eyewear

They will go fast as only 5,000 pairs will be made available in the San Diego State colors of red and black in the Meister x2 silhouette. Anyone who purchases the glasses will be directly aiding the Aztec Link.

The school’s official NIL collective will receive 100 percent of the proceeds from sales that the ‘Be the A1pha’ sunglasses create. The goal for Blenders is to contribute $100,000 as part of this collaboration.

They will be priced at $79 and available through the Blenders Eyewear e-commerce website for preorder today! A shipping date of Sunday, September 15th has been shared.

This is a collaboration and launch that Blenders Eyewear CEO and Founder, Chase Fraser, will be passionate about. He is a graduate of San Diego State and credits the school for helping put him on the entrepreneurial path that led to him creating this company.

San Diego State Aztecs football players posing while wearing 'Be The A1pha' sunglasses from a collaboration with Blenders Eye
San Diego State Aztecs football players and head coach Sean Lewis posing while wearing 'Be The A1pha' sunglasses from a collaboration with Blenders Eyewear. / Courtesy of Blenders Eyewear

Giving back to a school that provided him with so much has to be a rewarding feeling. It is something that everyone wishes they could do at some point, as Fisher is helping current student-athletes be able to pave a path of their own.

Blenders Eyewar is beginning to create a unique foothold in the NIL sphere with these ‘Be The A1pha” sunglasses with the Aztecs and their previous collaboration with Coppom and the Buffaloes. Keep an eye out for more launches as they are only getting started on their NIL journey.

