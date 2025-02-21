Blueprint Sports Merges with SANIL, Expanding Its Influence in NIL Landscape
Blueprint Sports Acquires Student Athlete NIL (SANIL)
On Wednesday morning, Rob Sine, CEO of Blueprint Sports, confirmed to On3 that Blueprint has officially acquired Student Athlete NIL (SANIL). This strategic move merges two prominent NIL collective companies, resulting in a newly formed entity that will now oversee 70 collectives. In 2024, these collectives distributed over $108 million in payments, positioning the combined organization for future expansion and influence in the rapidly changing NIL landscape.
It is even anticipated to impact all future stakeholders.
Interestingly, per Yahoo Finance, both Blueprint and SANIL have followed a comparable business model, earning service fees by handling the logistics of managing NIL donations to collectives and overseeing the distribution of funds to athletes.
Timing Aligns with Key Changes in College Athletics
The timing of this merger is particularly significant as college athletics is preparing for major changes. Starting July 1st, schools will initiate revenue sharing. If the House v. NCAA settlement is approved this spring, schools will gain access to $20.5 million in the first year of the program, marking a pivotal moment in college sports’ financial dynamics.
Sine's Vision for the Future
In a statement to On3, Sine shared his long-term vision for the merger, stating, "I firmly believe, and we're making a big bet with this, that in-house agencies are going to continue to exist."
He further explained Blueprint’s strategy, "We’re in the process of signing several multi-year deals with Power Four clients. We believe we’re going to have a seat at the table to help the schools as they navigate through this, whether it’s making payments for them, but it’s about the additive revenue that these budgets are probably going to need, above and beyond what the rev share is going to dictate."
Focus on Collaboration with Power Four Schools
The discussions surrounding this merger have been ongoing since the month of August. The new entity plans to collaborate with 15 Power Four schools, initially focusing on college basketball, which has a substantial number of mid-major programs.
Leadership Shift at SANIL Marks New Chapter
The merger follows a significant leadership change at SANIL. In January, SANIL founder Jason Belzer stepped down from his advisory role and had resigned as CEO in July. This shift signals the beginning of a new chapter for the company, and Sine is eager to lead the combined entity forward.
Reflecting on Progress and Future Opportunities
Reflecting on the progress Blueprint has made, Sine noted, "What we’ve done in the last four years is what the multimedia rights industry has done over the last 50, which has become a valued partner to athletic departments."
He added, "We’ve been able to speed up what has taken them a long time. Now, the question is, what else can we do? How else can we be of service to the athletic departments and the conferences? How do we stay nimble?"
Looking Ahead: The Long-Term Impact of the Merger
Looking to the future, Sine emphasized the merger’s long-term impact, "This may turn into who knows what in the next few years, but at the end of the day, it’s about making sure that we have a seat at the table, and we can help from a revenue standpoint, and we can drive this."
According to Sportico, Blueprint continues to pursue acquisitions, with Sine noting, "We’re looking for key pieces of data and services." Additionally, Sportico points out how this merger will affect the wider college sports marketing landscape, including multimedia rights (MMR) companies such as Learfield and Playfly, is still unknown.