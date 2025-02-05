Boise State Professor Launches Free Resource to Track College Sports Lawsuits
In the new world of college sports, where every development seems driven by money, it’s rare to see anyone do something for free. Sam C. Ehrlich, an assistant professor of legal studies at Boise State University College of Business and Economics, has defied that trend with his latest project: the College Sports Litigation Tracker, a free legal database covering current college athletics lawsuits.
Over the last decade, collegiate athletics has undergone seismic shifts, from the disappearance and revival of college sports video games to the rise of NIL-driven pay-for-play models, evolving transfer portal rules, and perpetual conference realignment — all fueled by litigation challenging the NCAA’s authority.
Yet, while legal decisions reshape college sports, the average fan — and even many athletic administrators — struggle to keep up with the complex web of lawsuits and legal jargon.
That’s where Ehrlich’s new website steps in. Designed to bridge the vast information gap between sports law experts and casual fans, the College Sports Litigation Tracker is a one-stop resource currently monitoring 38 active cases that could redefine college athletics. The implications of these lawsuits are vast and could impact athlete revenue sharing, employment status, Title IX gender equity reform, and more.
Refreshingly, the website comes without cost to anyone interested in using the resource: “I see College Sports Litigation Tracker as an extension of my research activities here at Boise State, and it wouldn't feel right trying to profit on it,” Ehrlich said.
The tracker isn’t just a repository of legal documents. Ehrlich goes the extra mile, providing plain-language case summaries, regular updates, and direct links to key filings. These tools allow the website to be a valuable resource to people regardless of their background in esoteric legal concepts.
At its core, the website addresses one longstanding challenge throughout law practice: confusing legal terminology that unnecessarily complicates understanding legal filings for those without a formal legal education. Ehrlich’s website fights legal gatekeeping, “I'm hoping that it makes the legal side of college sports more accessible, given how important and impactful that side of things has clearly become in the industry.”
The impetus of the project was to scratch an itch that Ehrlich and many others in the college sports space have shared: “I've been tracking these lawsuits on my own for a little while now, but it was always kind of a pain having to go rifling through my files or on social media to find various filings from cases that I wanted to write about,” Ehrlich explained. “At the same time, I was hearing similar complaints from many of my friends both in the academia space and in journalism. I started playing around with it back in October or so, built out a proof of concept, and have just been finding it so helpful for myself. I'm really hoping it'll be helpful for others in similar spaces too!”
The value is even more pronounced for athletic departments. Staying informed on dozens of active lawsuits can be daunting, especially when the outcomes could directly impact recruiting, budgeting, and governance decisions. The College Sports Litigation Tracker can help administrators stay ahead of the curve and implement policies that best serve their student-athletes.
As the legal battles against the NCAA continue to develop, Ehrlich’s College Sports Litigation Tracker is poised to become the playbook for anyone looking to understand where the game is headed.