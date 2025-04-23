Boise State Star Signs First Real Estate Partnership Ahead of NFL Draft
Boise State legendary running back Ashton Jeanty is used to making big moves. As a youth, he and his family traveled from the U.S. to Italy - where his Navy chief petty officer father was stationed - kicking off Jeanty's international football experience, playing against teams across Europe, before returning to the States to finish high school in Texas.
Now, after an illustrious career at Boise State - and a runner-up finish in the 2024 Heisman Trophy - Jeanty's next move is to the NFL, where is is expected to be a top selection in the upcoming draft. Ahead of finding out his new home, the No. 1 running back prospect has signed a partnership with real estate company Opendoor, his first such deal is the space.
The San Francisco-based brand premiered a :30 commercial - "Move Like A Pro” - starring Jeanty and his Mom, as the All-American prepares to soon take his talents to a new city. To kick off the partnership ahead of Jeanty's move to the NFL, the running back shared the campaign on Instagram via a collab post with Opendoor.
As a junior last season for the 11-2 Brocos, Jeanty ran for 2,601 rushing yards last season - 28 yards short of Barry Sanders' NCAA record that he sent in 1988 - while earning the Doak Walker and Maxwell Awards. Leading college football with 2,750 all-purpose yards, Jeanty was the catalyst for Boise State's historic season that included a Mountain West championship and College Football Playoff birth, ultimately falling to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl
One of the faces of college football, Jeanty was a force in NIL with such partnerships as SAXX Underwear, Sharpie, Campus Ink's NIL Store and Hal Davis Jewelers, among others.
Jeanty will find out his next destination when the NFL draft kicks off on April 27 live from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.