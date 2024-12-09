Boise State's Heisman-Bound Ashton Jeanty Partners with SAXX Underwear
Ahead of being named a Heisman Trophy finalist on Monday, Boise State's record-setting running back Ashton Jeanty has added a new NIL partnership to his portfolio. The junior All-American and Doak Walker Award favorite has signed a partnership with underwear brand SAXX, who will feature Jeanty across wild postings and mobile billboards in New York City leading up to Saturday night's award ceremony.
The brand's "thighs-man" pick, Jeanty led Boise State to a Mountain West championship over the weekend - with 209 yards and a touchdown on the ground against UNLV - securing a No. 3 seed and first-round bye in the upcoming College Football Playoff.
The Jeanty signing follows that of Las Vegas Radiers' All-Pro defender Maxx Crosby, who partnered with the brand earlier this football season to promote their line of underwear and select college athletes to round out the brand's roster.
“I’m excited to team up with SAXX to be their newest college football Gamechanger," Jeanty shared. "It’s really cool that SAXX and Maxx Crosby picked me for this NIL deal. I’ve been wearing SAXX underwear for a couple weeks now and nothing comes close to it. I’ll be wearing SAXX to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. That’s for sure.”
"Ashton has been changing the game on the field all season long, so he was the perfect addition to our roster of SAXX Gamechangers," added Shawna Olsten, VP Brand Marketing, SAXX. "We're inspired by his story, work ethic and mindset. We look forward to supporting and rooting for him as he leads his team to the playoffs and receives recognition for his record-breaking individual performance this year."
Jeanty is now just 132 yards away from breaking Barry Sanders' FBS single-season rushing record, which he should set in the College Football Playoff. The Oklahoma State and Detroit Lions legend has been supportive of the Boise State star all season long, via multiple social media posts. Jeanty currently leads the nation in rushing yards, attempts and touchdowns, among other stats.
Jeanty and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter are expected to battle it out for the Heisman honors, but with a first-round bye Boise State is also positioned for a College Football Playoff run, while Hunter's season ends against BYU in the Alamo Bowl.
Boise State will face the winner of No. 11 SMU versus No. 6 Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl, where Jeanty will look to continue the Broncos' dream season and build on his 2,497 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns.