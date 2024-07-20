Bold Predictions for Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams' Rookie Season
Not long ago, Caleb Williams was a superstar for the USC Trojans and one of the top NIL earners in the nation.
In fact, On3 had him ranked as the No. 3 NIL earner in college football and No. 5 in all sports. He was given a massive NIL valuation of $2.7 million.
Now, he's facing a new challenge. After being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams will try to turn around the Chicago Bears' franchise.
Williams is largely viewed as a generational talent. However, with that kind of hype comes intense amounts of pressure.
Thankfully, he is joining a team that has done everything in its power to surround him with talent. He will have weapons like Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and Rome Odunze to target. D'Andre Swift was also added to be a dual-threat running back.
All of that being said, let's take a look at a few bold predictions for Williams during his rookie season with the Bears.
He Breaks Two Franchise Passing Records as a Rookie
First and foremost, Williams will put up numbers that no other quarterback has ever put up for Chicago. He will break the records for most passing yards and touchdowns in a single season.
Right now, the passing yards record is at 3,838 yards and the passing touchdowns record is at 29.
Williams will surpass both of those records, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. He has the arm talent and weapons to smash past those records and will live up to the hype by doing so.
Williams Wins the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award
Despite there being quite a bit of competition, Williams will end up winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Behind his stellar season as mentioned above, he will outplay every other rookie from the 2024 draft class.
With this huge accomplishment, Williams will prove that he's the real deal. His performance will set the stage for what the Bears are hoping to be a legendary career.
Behind Their Rookie QB, the Bears Make the Playoffs
Finally, and most importantly, Williams will lead his team to the playoffs as a rookie.
At the end of the day, everything in the NFL is about the ultimate goal of winning a championship. It has been a long time since Chicago was viewed as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
Williams will begin changing that perception in 2024. He'll still have a lot of work to improve his game and become the superstar that he's expected to be, but the rookie signal caller will be well on his way. The Bears and the young quarterback will prove all of the Williams doubters wrong right off the bat.