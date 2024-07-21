Bold Predictions for Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders in 2024
The Colorado Buffaloes are entering the 2024 college football season looking to take a big leap forward. After getting off to a hot start and breaking into the top-25 rankings, Shedeur Sanders and company struggled throughout the year and ended up going 4-8.
Sanders is looking to lead his team to success. Colorado has the talent to win and compete, but they have to play up to their full potential.
Everything will start with Sanders at the quarterback position. He is one of the best players in the nation, both on and off the field.
On3 has ranked Sanders as the No. 1 NIL athlete in the entire nation. He has been given a shocking NIL valuation of $4.8 million.
On the field, Sanders is being viewed as a candidate to be taken No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. A lot is riding on the 2024 season, but he's ready to live up to the hype.
All of that being said, let's take a look at a few bold predictions for Sanders this season.
Colorado, Led By Sanders, End Up with a Winning Season
No one thinks that the Buffaloes are going to be a College Football Playoff team. That simply isn't going to be the case.
However, Colorado should be aiming to be a winning football team. They have the talent to find success and will end up doing so. When everything is said and done, the Buffaloes will end up with a winning record.
Sanders Throws for 4,000 Yards, 33 Touchdowns
Not only will Sanders lead his Buffaloes to a winning season, he will put up shocking individual numbers as well.
Sanders will throw for over 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns. Those numbers will put him in a great position for his career after college. He'll also live up to the hype and then some and be a Heisman Finalist.
He Wins the Heisman and Gets Drafted No. 1 Overall
Finally, Sanders will end his college football career by winning the most prestigious award. He will win the Heisman Trophy and ride off into the sunset.
After a Heisman-winning season, Sanders will end up being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders is just getting started in his football career and should translate well to the professional level. It will be interesting to see what kind of NFL career he can put together.