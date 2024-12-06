Brian Kelly on NIL: LSU Needs More Donor Support to Stay Competitive
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly didn’t hold back during his post-Signing Day press conference. What is traditionally a celebration of a recruiting class became a candid discussion about the role of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) in college football. Kelly painted a sobering picture of the recruiting landscape, where he feels money has eclipsed relationships and development as the primary driver of player decisions.
“Today feels more like tax day than it does Signing Day,” Kelly quipped, setting the tone for his remarks. The Tigers secured a strong 2025 class, ranked No. 8 nationally. However, the losses of top commitments like quarterback Bryce Underwood to Michigan and cornerback Kade Phillips to Texas highlighted LSU's challenges in this new era. Both flips reportedly came down to NIL packages that LSU couldn’t—or chose not to—match.
“It’s not just about finding the right fit academically or holistically anymore,” Kelly said. “It’s about what’s the most money I can get, and that’s unfortunate. But it’s the world we live in, and you have to be able to adapt and realign.”
Kelly’s comments refer to the financial arms race currently unfolding in college football. Programs with rich histories and deep NIL resources, like the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, and Oregon Ducks, are reshaping recruiting. While LSU has a storied brand and a passionate fanbase, Kelly was clear: the Tigers need more active donor participation in their NIL collective to remain competitive.
“If LSU wants to be at the top of the food chain, we have to be involved as well,” Kelly said. “It can’t just be one or two guys; it has to be all of those who want to see LSU succeed.”
One of the more revealing moments of the press conference came when Kelly discussed the inherent volatility of NIL negotiations. He detailed how LSU often lost recruits not because of lack of effort but because other programs simply valued those players more. Using offensive tackle Tyler Miller as an example, Kelly explained that while LSU had a strong NIL offer, another school desperate for a tackle outbid them significantly. “It wasn’t market value. It was exponentially more,” Kelly explained.
While Kelly’s frustration with NIL is understandable, the reality is that complaining about the system isn't going to change back. Instead, he and LSU must evolve to thrive in this environment. That means finding innovative ways to boost NIL resources and ensuring the program’s approach to NIL aligns with the broader goals of the university and its fanbase. Kelly hinted at strategies, including the potential for creative revenue streams like attaching a "talent fee" to season tickets, an idea already implemented by Tennessee in 2025. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of continued donor education to boost collective contributions.
If Kelly hopes to keep LSU among the sport’s elite, he must embrace NIL as a tool, not a roadblock. Other SEC programs like Georgia, Alabama, and Texas have shown that NIL can be leveraged to build rosters capable of competing for championships. LSU must follow suit. Kelly’s message was clear: LSU can still compete only if everyone buys in. NIL has redefined the rules, and if the Tigers want to keep up with the sport’s powerhouses, they’ll need the financial backing to match their ambition. As Kelly put it, “If you want to be in the big poker game, this is what the ante is.”