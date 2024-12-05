Bryce Underwood, Tavien St. Claire Among Top Recruits to Sign with Hollister
The top high school football recruits have signed their national letters of intent and new NIL partnerships with Abercrombie & Fitch Co's Hollister, marking a new way for brands to leverage early National Signing Day to make a splash.
The campaign for the Ohio-based company is close to home as future Buckeyes quarterback Tavien St. Claire and rival Michigan's next signal caller Bryce Underwood - both five-star prospects - lead the way for Hollister with this activation.
In coordination with NIL agency Postgame, Hollister outfitted some of the most highly recruited players to announce and highlight their college commitments via social media. This follows up a star-studded campaign in August that connected the brand with college athletes across the country to promote Hollister's Collegiate Graphics Shop.
"There's a lot of excitement around National Signing Day and I was excited that Hollister wanted to be a part of it," said Underwood, the No. 1 ranked recruit according to ESPN, On3 and 247 Sports. "I wanted to wear something that would look good and feel good, and Hollister was the perfect fit."
In addition to the future rivals Underwood and St. Claire, Hollister’s new NIL partners include:
• Cody Haddad, Ohio State University
• George MacIntyre, University of Tennessee
• Andrew March, University of Michigan
• Ryan Montgomery, University of Georgia
• Jadon Perlotte, University of Tennessee
• Akili Smith Jr., University of Oregon
• Winston Watkins Jr., University of Mississippi
"I’m just doing what I love,” added St. Claire, Rivals’ top rated player. “I’m grateful for it all, and hope there’s more opportunity coming my way. Partnering with Hollister for National Signing Day is a privilege.”
Hollister's college collection now features 90 different products with 12 new schools added this month, continuining the major momentum from earlier this season.
"Working in NIL was a natural fit for our Collegiate Graphics launch and National Signing Day is a continuation of that story," said Megan Brophy, Vice President of Marketing at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. "It's so exciting for us to work with these athletes at such an early and pivotal time in their career. They're figuring out their sense of self, personal style, and making big decisions about their future."
“Because of NIL, athletes are realizing the value of their personal brand much earlier in their careers,” said Aaron Hackett, Director of Athlete Relations at Postgame. “Partnering with brands like Hollister gives them an opportunity to showcase who they are beyond the game with a highly credible brand, laying the groundwork for their future as a college athlete influencer.”