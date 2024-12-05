BYU Quarterback Jake Retzlaff Signs NIL Deal with Jewish Food Brand Manischewitz
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has made history this season on the field for the Cougars as the program's first Jewish signal caller and now has added a unique and authentic NIL partnership to his portfolio.
The redshirt junior from Corona, Calif. announced a collaboration with iconic Jewish food brand Manischewitz via a new advertisement playing into the early National Signing Day and Transfer Portal news of the week. In the video shared on Instagram, the BYU captain announced he is joining Team Manischewitz with a new jersey and by autographing matzo. As part of the deal, Manischewitz will launch a limited-edition matzo box featuring Retzlaff, in addition to content highlighting his own family recipes, and holiday traditions.
One of only three Jewish students on BYU’s Mormon campus, Retzlaff's "BYJew" nickname - coined affectionately his older brother Reggie - has been a national phenomenon, during the Cougars' 10-win season so far.
“Manischewitz has always been part of my life," Retzlaff said. "I grew up with matzo with peanut butter as my favorite snack, and every Passover, my family and I made matzo pizza together. At Chanukah time our tradition was making potato latkes. Now, at BYU, I’m able to share these traditions with my teammates. This partnership is about more than football - it’s about creating connections and celebrating Jewish pride in ways I never expected.”
“We are so proud to welcome Jake officially into the Manischewitz family this holiday season,” added Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco, parent company of Manischewitz. “He is such an inspiration, and we are honored to support his exciting football career and dream. This partnership represents everything the brand aspires to be - celebrating our heritage and bringing awareness to Jewish food and excellence.”
Retzlaff has thrown for 2,796 yards and 20 touchdowns, with another 6 on the ground for the No. 18-ranked Cougars but his impact off the field is even greater in the local community of Utah, where only 0.2% of residents identify as Jewish. From wrapping tefillin - a pair of boxes that contain Torah verses - in the BYU stadium to leading Provo’s first public Hanukkah menorah lighting, Retzlaff has embraced his role as a leader and ambassador.
This authentic NIL partnership was made possible by New York-based writer and comedian Eitan Levine (The Daily Show, Late Night with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live), who was inspired by Retzlaff and connected the dots.
“Jake Retzlaff is a story we rarely see - a Jewish athlete thriving in one of the least likely environments for our community. His success is a reminder of the power of representation and pride,” Levine said. “Partnering with Manischewitz was a perfect fit, and it’s been amazing to see how his story has resonated nationally. This isn’t just a sponsorship; it’s a moment of cultural celebration.”
Retzlaff and the Cougars finished their regular season with a 30-18 victory over Houston and now await their bowl game destination.