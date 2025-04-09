C4 Energy Fuels NCAA Tournament Champions With Liquid Gold
When an NBA or WNBA team wins a championship, champagne bottles are popped and sprayed across locker rooms, drenching everyone in sight.
However in the collegiate space, there hasn't been a celebration like that, until now.
NIL powerhouse brand C4 Energy concluded a monumental March Madness campaign -- in coordination with NIL agency Postgame -- by providing UConn and Florida players with branded goggles and limited-edition champagne-inspired energy drinks to celebrate their titles in style.
The bright yellow Liquid Gold bottles stood out amongst the soaked locker rooms.
The brand's NSF Certified For Sport energy drink, though non-alcoholic, still provided the sweet taste of victory.
Debuted by UConn's Kaitlyn Chen after their win over South Carolina, the Huskies' guard took the C4 party with her on the team's flight back home. One night later, the entire Florida men’s team popped Liquid Gold after their last-second victory over Houston.
According to C4, Liquid Gold includes 200mg of Caffeine and CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine that is encased in sleek, custom-designed packaging with a meticulously embossed label and gold foil.
The limited-edition bottle is packed with a sweet, citrusy taste.
The brand's "C4 Bracket Breakers" campaign tipped off prior to March Madness and included 128 players -- signifying one player on each potential tournament team -- on both the men's and women's sides.
C4's roster of athletes included a who's who of stars such as Madison Booker of Texas, Lauren Betts of UCLA, Johni Broome of Auburn and Mark Sears of Alabama, among many others.
Chen and UConn won the program's 12th national championship after dismantling South Carolina 82-59
On the men's side, Florida led Houston for only 64 seconds in the title game, but that was enough for a dramatic 65-63 victory to earn the Gators their third championship.